Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Score first bet bonus for SDSU-UConn title game

With San Diego State and UConn preparing for an epic NCAA Tournament Championship, our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL allows new customers to tackle the action with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars.

First-time Caesars customers can trigger our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to receive a $1,250 bet on Caesars for the national championship. Each player will also earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to complete the “Full Caesar” welcome offer.

The stage is set for an epic championship showdown between San Diego State and Connecticut. The Huskies are seven-point favorites against the Aztecs in a matchup where a four- or five-seed will become the national champion. If you’re within a Caesars-approved state, sign up through this post to score a bonus bet worth up to $1,250 if your initial NCAA Championship wager settles as a loss.

Score the “Full Caesar” offer and place a $1,250 bet on Caesars for SDSU-UConn with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL here.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Gives Players $1,250 SDSU-UConn Bet and More

Given the madness we’ve seen since the NCAA Tournament began last month, it’s safe to have a backup plan in case a big-time wager goes south. So Caesars’ welcome offer, the “Full Caesar,” includes a fully-backed $1,250 first bet that covers a loss in the event of another unpredictable finish.

The most critical step is activating our code AMNYFULL. Once your account is ready for action, place up to $1,250 on any eligible SDSU-UConn wager. Your initial stake will return a bonus bet refund worth up to $1,250 if it settles as a loss. So whether you bet a few hundred dollars or the maximum $1,250, you’ll have a chance to add cash winnings to your bankroll.

Regardless of the team cutting the nets, every Caesars bettor will also earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Your credits play a crucial role in unlocking hotel discounts, dining and entertainment packages, and even bonus bets.

Registering with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

If you’re in a Caesars-approved playing area, follow our instructions below to grab a $1,250 bet on Caesars before tip-off:

here to trigger our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. Clickto trigger our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Fill out all essential account information, including name and email address.

Fund your sportsbook account with an accepted funding method.

Place a qualifying first bet worth up to $1,250 on SDSU-UConn.

Receive your stake back as a bonus bet (max. $1,250) after a loss. A victory cancels the bonus bet refunds and delivers a standard cash payout.

Earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, win or lose.

Profit Boosts

Check Caesars’ profit boosts shortly before tip-off to find enhanced odds for Monday’s title game. One example is a +800 parlay on SDSU to win, and Padres stars Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts each recording a hit. A maximum $100 wager would return $800 in cash profit.

The “Promotions” section should also have a few intriguing profit boosts for new and existing bettors. Caesars has allowed bettors to apply boost tokens to certain games throughout the NCAA Tournament, so expect a similar offer before San Diego State and UConn take the court.

Click here to activate our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and secure a $1,250 first bet, plus 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits each, for the NCAA Tournament final.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.