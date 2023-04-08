Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Secure $1,250 bet for NBA, MLB, UFC 287

It’s going to be a full Saturday for sports fans and this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is raising the stakes on the action. With the NBA and MLB in full swing plus a star-studded UFC pay-per-view, bettors have options.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will automatically unlock the “Full Caesar” promotion for bettors this weekend. Grab a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Although the NBA regular season is still underway, teams are either resting for the playoffs or tanking for lottery odds. Meanwhile, the MLB season is off to a fast start. And for the late-night crowd, check out UFC 287.

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the stakes on the action, providing bettors with short-term and long-term membership benefits. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details behind this offer, including the process for signing up.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Remember, the “Full Caesar” promotion is only available for first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here, choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL.

, choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL. Create a new profile by inputting basic identifying information in the required fields.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game in any sport. Receive a full refund in bonus bets if that initial wager loses.

Receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Collect $1,250 Bet for NBA, MLB With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

There are three key components to this Caesars Sportsbook promo — a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits. These three offers combine to provide bettors with short-term and long-term benefits.

The $1,250 first bet gives bettors a chance to go big early. Place a real money wager of up to $1,250 on the NBA, MLB, or any other event this weekend. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

As for Tier Credits and Reward Credits, these will unlock long-term membership perks like hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique offers. This is a creative way for Caesars Sportsbook to reward its customers.

Other Saturday Boosts and Bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar with the “Full Caesar” promotion, but the fun doesn’t have to stop there. Check out the different odds boosts available in the app. These include MLB, NBA, and UFC 287 boosts:

Twins, Rays, Marlins & Red Sox All Win: +1000

No Run in 1st Inning of Reds @ Phillies, Marlins @ Mets & Red Sox @ Tigers: +500

Giancarlo Stanton HR & DJ Lemahieu Records Hit: +450

Kelvin Gastelum, Michelle Waterson, Joe Pyfer & Karl Williams All Win at UFC 287: +700

Jorge Masvidal Win By KO/TKO/DQ vs Gilbert Burns: +650

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.