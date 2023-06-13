Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Stanley Cup Final, MLB $1,250 first bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to make a big wager on any MLB matchup or the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. This two-part offer also includes a boost for Caesars Rewards.

Sign up with AMNYFULL to make a bet up to $1,250 on any game. In addition, this Caesars Sportsbook promo code provides new users with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

There are many options for your first wager, such as Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final or the Yankees vs. Mets. Since you will receive a bonus bet refund after a loss, you can use this offer to make a larger bet than usual. And the boost for Caesars Rewards will give you a head start to quickly unlock perks, such as discounts for trips.

Click here to register with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. Bet up to $1,250 on any game and claim a Caesars Rewards boost.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NHL, MLB, or PGA

The Golden Knights (-178) are favored to end the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night. This could be their first Stanley Cup in the short history of the franchise in Las Vegas. Your first bet can be on any market, such as a player to score a goal.

There are plenty of games to bet in MLB. Max Scherzer will be on the mound for the first game of the Subway Series. As you watch the Yankees vs. Mets, you can find live odds on the Caesars app. Live odds will also be available during the US Open. Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament as the favorite.

Steps to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYFULL

It easy to sign up for an account. Take these steps to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Click here to register with AMNYFULL. Enter the info required to confirm your age and identity. Bettors must be at least 21 years old. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. Make a deposit. Place a wager up to $1,250.

A losing bet will automatically result in a bonus bet refund, which will be the exact amount of your losing wager. It can be used for any game this week. The 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will be added to your account regardless of the outcome.

Odds Boosts for Stanley Cup Final & US Open

There are new odds boosts every day on the Caesars app for popular sports and events. Here are some of the options for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final and the US Open.

(NHL) Panthers win 4-1 against the Golden Knights: +3000

(NHL) Jonathan Marchessault scores the first goal of Game 5: +1100

(NHL) Aleksander Barkov scores a goal and records an assist: +450

(NHL) Chandler Stephenson scores a goal and records an assist: +600

(PGA) Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, or Jordan Spieth win the 2023 U.S. Open: +750

(PGA) Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, and Denny McCarthy all make the cut: +350

Check the promotions page to find more bonuses. There is an insurance offer to bet on any golfer to win the US Open this weekend.

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL. This Caesars Sportsbook promo code allows new users to bet up to $1,250 and provides a boost for the rewards program.

