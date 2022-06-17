Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Stanley Cup Final, MLB $1,500 risk-free bet

The NBA season may have ended last night, but Caesars Sportsbook has retained its risk-free sign-up bonus. With the help of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code, you can still collect a fully-insured $1,500 first wager. Upped from an $1,100 bet previously, this protected play is still valid with any wager type on any sport.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

This page’s links begin the registration process for new users at Caesars Sportsbook. On that landing page, sign-ups can input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to activate a zero-risk $1,500 initial wager.

Even without NBA basketball, there is still quality sporting action available on which to use this impressive no-risk bet. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup joins U.S. Open action and 16 MLB games on today’s docket. This wealth of options, all usable for the no-risk wager promised by Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, gives the bettor ultimate control over their important first pick.

Click here to join Caesars Sportsbook and obtain a fully-insured $1,500 initial bet through Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.

Collect Worry-Free $1,500 Bet Via Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook improved its renowned sign-up incentive from an $1,100 to a $1,500 risk-free first wager. Registrants can unlock this insured pick by entering Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 through any of this page’s links. The worry-free bet is good for any bet type on any sporting event found on the Caesars app.

Anyone correctly picking a winner with that initial wager will receive their profits in cash form. This is noteworthy, given that those funds are thus immediately available for withdrawal. Of course, you can certainly reinvest that money anywhere in the site, as well, if you wish. But, the main thing to know is that you have no further hurdles to jump to collect your winnings.

The best part of this registration promotion, however, is the insurance Caesars provides for anyone who loses that first bet. To clarify, Caesars Sportsbook refunds the unlucky registrant with up to $1,500 in bonus money. As such, the loss disappears and the Caesars patron gets another crack at finding a first winner.

Follow These Steps to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook truly created a well-rounded sign-up bonus here. They made the registration and activation portion of the deal both straightforward and quick to navigate through. With the four steps below, you can lock in your $1,500 risk-free first bet in just a few short minutes:

Firstly, click here or on any link on this page to register your new Caesars account. When prompted, type in Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, triggering the release of your insured first wager.

or on any link on this page to register your new Caesars account. When prompted, type in Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, triggering the release of your insured first wager. Secondly, enter all information Caesars requests to complete your account registration. In other words, expect to input things like your full name, home address, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, deposit money successfully into your new account for the first time via any secure method Caesars provides. Your deposit amount will need to be enough to cover the risk-free wager you will place in the next step.

Lastly, lock in your zero-risk first wager, remembering that Caesars refunds a loss up to $1,500 in bonus funds.

West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Louisiana, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, and Arizona residents may apply.

More Reasons to Join Caesars under the Promos and Boosts Tabs

The final feather in the cap of this great deal is that it is just the first of so many bonuses Caesars offers its patrons. After using your risk-free bet from Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, click the Promos and Boosts tabs for more incentives. There, players will find additional no-risk wagers, odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay insurances, and deposit matches. Below we share some of today’s perks, in order to clarify the types of other promotions waiting for you:

MLB Parlay Insurance – earn a free bet if only one leg of your MLB parlay loses.

Daily Dividends – deposit at least $60 and receive a $20 table games bonus.

Casino Bonus Build-Up – collect a 15% casino bonus match on deposits up to $400. There is also a larger bonus waiting tomorrow.

There are 30 odds boosts dispersed among six different sports, providing improved odds on pre-selected wagers.

Be sure to check the Promos and Boosts tabs regularly as these offers change day-to-day.

Click here to join Caesars Sportsbook and obtain a fully-insured $1,500 initial bet through Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.