Caesars Sportsbook promo code starts week with $1,100 risk-free offer

Another jam packed week of pro and college sports is on tap and our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR can unlock a tremendous risk-free bet. This risk-free bet backs a user’s first real-money wager with up to $1,100 in site credit.

Prospective bettors can secure a risk-free bet of up to $1,100 when they click on any of the links on this page and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. This offer is the largest risk-free bet promo in the business.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

There are a number of interesting games set for Monday night in the NBA and NHL. The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat will square off in a battle that could have massive Eastern Conference ramifications. Plus, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile on the ice, the Edmonton Oilers will be on the road to take on the Colorado Avalanche in a star-studded affair.

Lock in a $1,100 risk-free bet when you click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYCZR Unlocks $1,100 Risk-Free Bet

Any prospective bettor in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona, Michigan, Louisiana, Tennessee, or any other state where the Caesars Sportsbook app is available should strongly consider this risk-free bet promo. This offer is the largest risk-free bet in the entire industry. Most sportsbooks that offer a risk-free bet cap the potential refund at $500 or $1,000. Caesars Sportsbook has the highest potential return at $1,100.

Any new user who signs up using any of our links and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will be redirected to a promo landing page. Simply select your state, fill in the required information, make a deposit, and place your first real-money wager. If it wins, the risk-free bet will go away, as it would not have been needed. If the bet loses, you will receive a Free Bet that matches your initial stake dollar-for-dollar up to $1,100. You can then use the Free Bet in the Caesars Sportsbook app on any game or player market. This would give you essentially a second chance to win.

Odds Boosts

There is no shortage of odds boosts available for Monday night’s action. Here are some of the best odds boosts available currently with Caesars Sportsbook:

Oklahoma, Tennessee & Arizona Women’s Basketball All Win (+280)

Zach LaVine & Pascal Siakam Each Over 24.5 Points (+450)

Evander Kane & Mikko Rantanen Each Score Goal (+500)

LeBron James & Darius Garland Each Over 29.5 Points (+550)

Cavaliers, Raptors & Timberwolves All Win (+675)

Kevin Durant, LaMelo Ball & Saddiq Bey Each Over 24.5 Points (+1200)

How to Sign Up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYCZR

Prospective bettors are just minutes away from getting a $1,100 risk-free bet. To activate the promo offer, bettors must first register for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Here’s how to sign up:

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. Provide the necessary information to create your account.

Choose your preferred account funding method.

Select the game you want to bet on.

Place your first real-money wager.

If your bet wins, you will earn winnings based on your wager and the odds of the market selected. If your bet loses, Caesars Sportsbook will issue a Free Bet of up to $1,100. The value of the Free Bet will match your original stake dollar-for-dollar.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get a risk-free bet of up to $1,100.