Grab the Caesars Sportsbook promo code with top Super Bowl 56 bonus now

This Rams-Bengals matchup came out of nowhere and this Caesars Sportsbook promo code Super Bowl 56 is upping the stakes for the biggest betting day of the year.

Use AMNYCZR to lock in this Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Super Bowl 56. This is one of the biggest bonuses of the weekend and the timing couldn’t be better. New players who take advantage of this offer can get up to $1,500 in bonus credit to use on Super Bowl 56.

The Rams are the favorite entering Super Bowl 56, but the line is starting to tighten up. They opened as 4.5-point favorites, but that number is down to 3.5 as of Thursday afternoon, according to Caesars oddsmakers. With the Bengals upsetting teams left and right, it’s not crazy to think that bettors are flocking to take them as the underdog. It’s only a matter of time before the Bengals and Rams are kicking off on Sunday. There has never been a better time to sign up with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Super Bowl 56.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR for Super Bowl 56 by clicking on the appropriate state-based links above or below.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Super Bowl 56

We love the Super Bowl and it’s even better when you can bet on the big game with bonus credit. That’s exactly what you can get here with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Super Bowl 56.

Remember, this offer is only for new users who sign up with any of the links on this page and uses Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. Players can receive a 100% first-deposit match after signing up.

Simply make a minimum deposit of $50 and you will be matched dollar for dollar all the way up to $1,500. This is a foolproof way to double your bankroll ahead of Super Bowl 56 before betting an an expansive set of Super Bowl odds, ranging from point spreads to player props and enhanced specials.

Deposit $500, get $500 in bonus credit. Deposit $1,500 and get $1,500 in bonus credit. You get the idea.

Redeeming This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Super Bowl 56

Signing up with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code will unlock Super Bowl 56 bonuses. Here is a walkthrough for redeeming this 100% deposit match:

Click on the link to your state in the drop-down menus above or below.

Input AMNYCZR to lock in this Caesars Sportsbook promo code Super Bowl 56.

After creating your account, make an initial deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

First deposits of at least $50 will receive a 100% match up to $1,500.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

One of the great things with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Super Bowl 56 is that it unlocks bonuses that can be used on a variety of markets. If you want to keep things simple, you can bet on the spread, moneyline, or total. But with the deep list of game and player prop Rams-Bengals odds on tap, there will be plenty of opportunities to change things up and try a variety of wager types.

Check out the latest prop bets for Super Bowl 56, as Caesars Sportsbook has Super Bowl odds on everything from the coin toss to the first score in the NY sports betting and in a number of other states like New Jersey, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Indiana, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Iowa, and more.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR for Super Bowl 56 by clicking on the appropriate state-based links above or below.