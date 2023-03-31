Caesars Sportsbook promo code triggers NBA, MLB, Final Four offer

Start the weekend off right with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. New players who get in on the action with this offer will have access to one of the most creative offers on the market. Not to mention, new bettors in Massachusetts can sign up for an exclusive offer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will unlock a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits. New users can lock in short-term and long-term membership perks with the “Full Caesar” promotion.

Pick your poison this weekend. The MLB season is off and running, the NBA playoff race is heating up, and the Final Four is here. This is one of the best sports weekends of the year so far.

Remember, this offer is available to first-time depositors in a handful of states. Additionally, Massachusetts bettors will have access to an exclusive state-specific offer. Here’s a closer look at these promotions.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” promotion.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Claim This Offer

Signing up and activating the “Full Caesar” won’t take long. For a full breakdown of the registration process, refer to the detailed outline below:

Click here to start the sign-up process. This will automatically redirect players to a new landing page.

to start the sign-up process. This will automatically redirect players to a new landing page. Choose the appropriate state, enter promo code AMNYFULL, and input the necessary sign-up information to create an account.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game in any sport. Additionally, claim 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Use This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code on Any Sport

The “Full Caesar” comes with three key components. The first aspect of this offer is a $1,250 first bet. Place an initial wager on any game. If it loses, receive a refund in bonus bets for up to $1,250. This Caesars Sportsbook promo is applicable to any market, including the NBA, Final Four, and MLB.

As for Tier Credits and Reward Credits, these are how new users can start working toward long-term membership benefits. Tier Credits will improve a player’s membership status and unlock certain offers. Meanwhile, Reward Credits are redeemable for these exclusive perks.

Signing Up in Massachusetts

Massachusetts bettors are eligible for a different offer. Anyone who signs up in the Bay State will have a chance to place a first bet of up to $1,500 on any game. Again, if that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

For example, someone who loses on a $1,000 wager will get $1,000 back in bonus bets. Essentially, this new promotion provides bettors a second chance if that first bet loses. This straightforward offer can set the stage for Massachusetts sports fans who want to bet on the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, or any other team this weekend.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” promotion. New players in Massachusetts can click here and use promo code AMNY1BET for a $1,500 first bet.

MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support.