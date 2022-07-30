Caesars Sportsbook promo code for UFC 277 packs punch with $1,500 risk-free

UFC 277 and MLB are the two big sporting events of the weekend and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code has sports fans covered. UFC 277 features a championship bout and plenty of big names. Meanwhile, the race for the postseason is on in MLB.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 is the easiest way to unlock a $1,500 risk-free bet. This offer can be used on UFC 277 or any MLB game this weekend. In addition to this risk-free bet, there are dozens of odds boosts for new and existing players alike.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Amanda Nunes is looking to take her bantamweight title back against Julianna Peña at UFC 277. As for baseball, New Yorkers have had plenty to root for this year. The Mets and Yankees are both in first place and could be on a collision course for the World Series.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for bettors. This massive new-user promo is a big reason why. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

New players can sign up and grab a $1,500 risk-free bet for UFC 277 or MLB this weekend. Click here and input promo code AMNY15.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code’s $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are among the most common promo out there right now, but this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different. It’s the same promo as other sportsbooks are running, but they are raising the stakes to $1,500. Most other sportsbooks offer new users anywhere between $250 and $1,000 in risk-free betting.

Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a 100% refund in site credit. This will come as a free bet that provides new players with a second chance to win. Caesars Sportsbook is raising the stakes on UFC 277, MLB, or any other event this weekend.

How to Claim This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up and claiming this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a streamlined process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to redeeming this offer:

Click here and input promo code AMNY15.

and input promo code AMNY15. Create an account and make an initial deposit using any of the preferred banking methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $1,500 risk-free bet on any event this week, including UFC 277, MLB, soccer, tennis, golf, and more.

Other UFC 277 & MLB Boosts

This risk-free bet is a great way to get started, but it’s not the only way to play this weekend. Caesars Sportsbook is constantly running new odds boosts for bettors. Here are a few of our favorites for UFC 277 and MLB:

No Run in 1st Inning of Guardians @ Rays, Royals @ Yankees & Tigers @ Blue Jays: +575

Jose Ramirez, Amed Rosario, Brandon Lowe & Randy Arozarena Each Record Hit: +300

Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo & Andrew Benintendi Each Over 1.5 Total Bases: +675

Joselyne Edwards, Blood Diamond & Nicolae Negumereanu All Win: +850

Alex Morono, Don’Tale Mayes, Drakkar Klose & Drew Dober All Win: +800

Julianna Pena Win By Submission vs Amanda Nunes: +525

Brandon Moreno Win By KO/TKO/DQ vs Kai Kara France: +525

New players can sign up and grab a $1,500 risk-free bet for UFC 277 or MLB this weekend. Click here and input promo code AMNY15.