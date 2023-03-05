Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Caesars Sportsbook promo code unleashes $1,250 NBA Sunday bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy Posted on
caesars sportsbook promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Get in on the action with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer ahead of today’s great NBA slate. There are tons of games throughout the day, including four games on ABC and ESPN.

  • CAESARS ALL STATES (EXCEPT MD & OH)

    UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

    BET NOW
  • CAESARS OHIO

    $1,500 FIRST BET CAESARS!

    BET NOW
  • CAESARS MARYLAND

    $1,500 BET ON CAESARS OR $100 BET CREDIT

    BET NOW

  • OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

New players who activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will unlock the “Full Caesar” promotion. This comes with a $1,250 first bet to use on any game along with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

March is a month that’s all about basketball. College basketball conference tournaments are in action, but this Sunday is all about the NBA. There are 10 games spread out throughout the day, including marquee matchups like Knicks-Celtics, Lakers-Warriors, and Grizzlies-Clippers. Caesars Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans everywhere. The “Full Caesar” promotion is a great way for bettors to get off on the right foot this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at the details and mechanics behind this offer.

Click this link and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet for any NBA game on Sunday. If you’re in Ohio, use promo code AMNY1BET and click here for a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Secure $1,250 NBA Bet

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is one of the best offers out there this Sunday. With so many options in the NBA, the power is in the hands of bettors. Get off to a fast start by placing a bet of up to $1,250 on any team.

New users will have that first wager backed up in bet credits if it loses. Any amount up to $1,250 will be completely covered by this Caesars Sportsbook promo.

Additionally, players will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. Tier Credits relate to a player’s membership status while Reward Credits can be redeemed for exclusive perks and bonuses.

How to Redeem This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

In order to get a bet on Caesars, you’ll need to complete the following registration process:

  • First things first, start the registration process by clicking here or on any of the links on this page. Choose the state you are located in and input promo code AMNYFULL.
  • From there, create a new account by inputting basic personal information and making a cash deposit through any of the secure payment methods.
  • Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device. Players can download the app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.
  • Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this weekend, including the NBA, college basketball, and more. Any losses will trigger an immediate refund in bet credits.

NBA Boosts and Bonuses for Sunday

After taking advantage of the “Full Caesar” promotion, bettors can look to other ways to win big on the app. Caesars Sportsbook is always rolling out new boosts and bonuses for bettors. Here’s a quick look at some of the daily odds boosts for Sunday’s NBA slate:

  • Knicks Win & Julius Randle Over 29.5 Points: +450
  • Thunder, Rockets, Wizards & Celtics All Win: +900
  • Spencer Dinwiddie Over 19.5 Points & Cameron Johnson Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +450
  • Klay Thompson Over 24.5 Points & Jordan Poole Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +550
  • Kevin Durant Over 24.5 Points & Kyrie Irving Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +350

Click this link and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet for any NBA game on Sunday.

Caesars Sportsbook

Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS

GET THE APP
PROMO CODE:
AMNYFULL
SIGNUP BONUSUP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS
BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: [email protected]

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC