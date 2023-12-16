Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks $1K NFL bonus for Broncos-Lions

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get in on the action with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 before the NFL games today. This new promo delivers a $1,000 first bet bonus for new players. Bettors can activate this offer and other odds boosts for the NFL all weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

The primetime game tonight features the Detroit Lions (9-4) and Denver Broncos (7-6). Detroit is the home team and the favorite in this matchup, but Denver has won six of its last seven after a 1-5 start. With that said, the Lions are 4-2 with home field advantage tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for bettors this weekend. Instead of rolling the dice on the game, get started with this $1,000 first bet on Caesars. This is just one of the many ways to boost your odds on the NFL.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to unlock a $1,000 first bet for any NFL game today.

How to Secure Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY8100 New user offer $1,000 first bet on Caesars Bonus last verified on December 16, 2023 Information verified by Russ Joy

Remember, this offer is only available for new players. Sign up and start betting on the games in a few simple steps:

Click here , choose the state you are located in, and input promo code AMNY81000.

, choose the state you are located in, and input promo code AMNY81000. Set up a new account by providing basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

Bet up to $1,000 on any NFL game today. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Lions vs. Broncos Betting Preview, Pick

The Lions began the season as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, but they have struggled in recent weeks. Detroit has lost two of its last three as we approach the end of the regular season. If the Lions want to be a legitimate contender in the NFC, they need to find a rhythm before the playoffs.

As for the Broncos, they went from being at the top of the draft to a potential wild card team. Denver’s turnaround is on the back of its defense. That have allowed 22 points or fewer in eight consecutive games.

Here’s a quick look at the odds for Lions-Broncos at Caesars Sportsbook (odds may shift before kickoff):

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points Denver Broncos +4.5 (-110) +180 Over 48 (-110) Detroit Lions -4.5 (-110) -220 Under 48 (-110)

Other Caesars Sportsbook Boosts and Bonuses

There are tons of different ways to bet on the NFL this weekend with Caesars Sportsbook. In fact, there are a handful of boosts up for the Saturday games. Here are a few of our favorites:

Broncos Win & Russell Wilson Over 199.5 Pass Yards: +375

Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 59.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +225

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 74.5 Rush + Receiving Yards & TD: +220

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to unlock a $1,000 first bet for any NFL game today.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.