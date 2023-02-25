Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks must-have college basketball bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy Posted on
caesars sportsbook promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

It’s going to be a busy day in college basketball, which means it’s a perfect opportunity to take advantage of the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. Basketball fans can go big on any of the NCAA games this weekend with this offer.

  • CAESARS ALL STATES (EXCEPT MD & OH)

    UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

    BET NOW
  • CAESARS OHIO

    $1,500 FIRST BET CAESARS!

    BET NOW
  • CAESARS MARYLAND

    $1,500 BET ON CAESARS OR $100 BET CREDIT

    BET NOW

  • OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will unlock a trio of bonuses for new players. The “Full Caesar” promotion comes with a $1,250 college basketball bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

It’s still February, but March Madness is right around the corner. These last couple of weeks of the regular season are when teams can bolster their resumés before the NCAA Tournament.

Caesars Sportsbook is giving college basketball fans a way to go all in on the games this weekend. By signing up with the “Full Caesar” promo, players can lock in short-term and long-term membership benefits. Here’s a deep dive into the details behind this exclusive offer.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to unlock this $1,250 college basketball bet. Click here and enter the promo code to sign up.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,250 College Basketball Bet

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar on college basketball with this new promotion. First things first, everyone who claims this offer will have a $1,250 first bet to use on any college basketball game.

Place a real money wager on any game. If it wins, you take home straight cash with no questions asked. However, anyone who loses will receive a full refund in bet credits up to $1,250. This acts as a second chance for bettors to win big early on the app.

Meanwhile, players will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits — which are related to a player’s membership status — and 1,000 Reward Credits — which are redeemable for exclusive membership perks. These are the long-term membership benefits players can build toward with the “Full Caesar” promotion.

Redeeming This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Redeeming this Caesars Sportsbook promo is a quick and hassle-free process. We have broken down the necessary steps into an easy walkthrough below:

  • Click here, choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL to begin the registration process.
  • Start setting up a new account by filling out the required prompts with basic identifying information.
  • Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to risk on your first college basketball bet.
  • Using the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.
  • Place a bet of up to $1,250 on any college basketball game this weekend.

College Basketball Games, Boosts, and Bonuses

There are literally dozens of college basketball games to choose from this weekend. The “Full Caesar” promo provides bettors with a ton of flexibility. Not to mention, there are other boosts and bonuses available for the games. Check out the promotions page and the odds boosts page in the app for the latest and greatest offers. Get off to a fast start on Caesars Sportsbook by going all in on college basketball this weekend.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to unlock this $1,250 college basketball bet. Click here and enter the promo code to sign up.

  • CAESARS ALL STATES (EXCEPT MD & OH)

    UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

    BET NOW
  • CAESARS OHIO

    $1,500 FIRST BET CAESARS!

    BET NOW
  • CAESARS MARYLAND

    $1,500 BET ON CAESARS OR $100 BET CREDIT

    BET NOW

  • OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: [email protected]

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC