Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Up to $1,500 in MA, $1,250 first bet on Caesars in most states

It’s the perfect time to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New customers can claim this two-part offer, which begins with a big first bet that can be used for the Final Four, any NBA matchup, or MLB Opening Day. We also have special promo codes for new bettors in Massachusetts, Ohio, and Maryland.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

Use AMNYFULL to place your first bet up to $1,250. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code will result in a bonus bet refund after a loss. You will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.

As a customer, you can find daily odds boosts for the NBA, NHL, and MLB. College basketball fans can use the Caesars app to place live bets during the Final Four. Additional perks can be gained through Caesars Rewards.

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Make your first wager up to $1,250 and gain a boost for Caesars Rewards.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for this Week

Sports bettors have a busy week of action. There are NBA and NHL games, as well as Opening Day of the MLB season. The NCAA Final Four starts on Saturday, with the National Championship on Monday. Any new customer can use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Take these simple steps to get started.

Click here to register with AMNYFULL. Provide your account information to verify your age and identity. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android. Deposit money into your account. Place a wager up to $1,250.

If you lose this bet, Caesars will give you a second chance with a bonus bet of the same amount. Regardless of the outcome, you will get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers for MA, OH, and MD

Massachusetts bettors can now sign up for Caesars Sportsbook. Click here to use the promo code AMNY1BET to place a wager up to $1,500. If you lose this bet, Caesars will give you a bonus bet in return. Ohioans can also use AMNY1BET by signing up here.

Sports fans in Maryland can choose between two welcome offers by using AMNYPICS. Click here to either make a bet up to $1,500 or claim a $100 bonus bet by placing a $20 wager.

Odds Boosts on the Caesars App

There are new odds boosts on the Caesars app every day for many sports. Here are some of the options that can be used on Tuesday night.

Fred VanVleet over 19.5 points and over 9.5 assists (+500)

Darius Garland over 19.5 points and over 9.5 Assists (+450)

No goal scored in the first 10 minutes of the Predators vs. Bruins, Lightning vs. Hurricanes, and Penguins vs. Red Wings (+1000)

Rangers, Penguins, Bruins, and Lightning all win (+475)

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New customers can make a bet up to $1,500 and gain a boost for Caesars Rewards.

OH only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support.