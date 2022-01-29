Best Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives 100% match bonus this weekend

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The best Caesars Sportsbook promo code this weekend delivers to players in multiple states, including those in New York and Louisiana, the opportunity to lock in a 100% match that delivers over $1,000 in bonuses. While bettors in previously established states can grab a $1,001 first bet match, those located in New York and Louisiana will be able to receive a $1,500 first deposit match. With loaded slates of NBA, NHL, and college hoops action setting the stage for 49ers-Rams and Chiefs-Bengals this weekend, there’s no shortage of ways to win and wager.

The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code brings all new players the most aggressive specials available in their markets. With New York and Louisiana sports betting recently launched, players in those states will be able to max out at a $1,500 first deposit match, while those elsewhere can grab a $1,001 first bet match.

Beyond the first deposit matches, players will be able to take advantage of over over 50 odds boosts on basketball, hockey, soccer, and football games, while also grabbing some key in-app specials. Below, we will run through some of those top offers and explain how to get started.

Click the state based links above and below to get the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code and lock in a 100% match valued over $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code For Championship Weekend

The conference championship showdowns featuring 49ers-Rams and Bengals-Chiefs will be the most heavily wagered games this weekend, but there’s plenty of Saturday action to grab as well. With the recent sports betting launches in New York and Louisiana, bettors in those states will continue to get their first early looks at weekend sports wagering. Regardless, the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code will deliver direct access to a variety of specials throughout.

Beyond the first deposit and wager matches, players who wager on college basketball Saturday will be able to receive a free NBA bet. Those who wager on the over/under of 49ers-Rams and Bengals-Chiefs will also receive a special bonus. Simply opt-in to both bonuses through the promos tab to lock in.

Also of note, the app has offered a free NBA jersey in recent weeks, an offer that will soon expire. But it will run once again this weekend, providing players with an opportunity to score a $150 NBA store credit to use on official league merchandise.

How to Use the Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting started with the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a quick and easy process. To begin, simply use the appropriate bonus code in your state. Those in New York and Louisiana will be able to use code AMNYCZR to get a $1,500 first deposit match. Those in other states will use code AMNYRF to get a $1,001 first bet match.

After locking in your code, make a first deposit of at least $10 to activate the bet match. A $50 deposit will be needed to catch the deposit match.

Then, begin wagering by using standard market game odds, play props boosts, game boosts, and the in-app weekend specials mentioned above.

Big Weekend Ahead

Those in the northeast will be snowed in this weekend, providing bettors in states like New Jersey and New York with ample opportunity to wager on basketball and hockey action. Bettors everywhere can do the same, but the entire betting public will turn its attention to Kansas City on Sunday afternoon as NFL conference championship action gets underway.

