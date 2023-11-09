Caesars Sportsbook promo for Bears-Panthers, NFL Week 10 unlocks $1K bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Thursday Night Football is the start of NFL Week 10 and this Caesars Sportsbook promo is the best way to get in on the action. This four-figure offer will set up new players with tons of different options.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 will unlock a $1,000 first bet for new players this weekend. Start with a cash wager on any game. Players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses if that bet loses.

The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears are two of the worst teams in the NFL this year. It’s only fitting that they are front and center on Thursday Night Football. Although some fans might roll their eyes at this matchup, it’s an opportunity to see two rookie quarterbacks go at it in primetime. Caesars Sportsbook is upping the ante for bettors on this matchup.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet on Thursday Night Football and other bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo: Use Code AMNY81000 for $1K Bet

New players can take advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook offer on any NFL game this weekend. Place a first bet of up to $1,000 on any market in the NFL.

Remember, players who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses. Think of this promo as a second chance for bettors.

We expect to see plenty of interest in Panthers-Bears tonight despite the fact that these are two bottomfeeders in the NFL. After all, the NFL is king when it comes to sports betting. Caesars Sportsbook will have football fans covered for this matchup and the rest of the NFL Week 10 action.

How to Redeem This Caesars Sportsbook Promo

Signing up and activating this offer should be a walk in the park for bettors. Here’s a complete guide to the sign-up process on Caesars Sportsbook:

Click this link . This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY81000.

After creating a new account, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Lock in a bet of up to $1,000 on Thursday Night Football or any other game.

We also recommend downloading the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. Anyone with a compatible iOS or Android device can get the app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Thursday Night Football Odds Boosts

Take a look at the current odds for tonight’s game (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Carolina Panthers +3.5 (-110) +150 Over 38 (-110) Chicago Bears -3.5 (-110) -178 Under 38 (-110)

Here are a few odds boosts available for Thursday Night Football on Caesars Sportsbook:

Panthers Win & Bryce Young Over 199.5 Pass Yards: +280

Tyson Bagent Over 199.5 Pass Yards & Over 19.5 Rush Yards: +275

Chuba Hubbard Over 59.5 Rush Yards & TD: +500

D’Onta Foreman Over 99.5 Rush + Receiving Yards & TD: +500

DJ Moore Over 39.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +300

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet on Thursday Night Football and other bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.