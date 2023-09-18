Caesars Sportsbook promo for MNF: Last chance to claim $250 bonus bets

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans have two must-see Monday Night Football games on tap, which means prospective Caesars customers have two matchups to target for the “Bet $50, Get $250” Caesars Sportsbook promo.

First-time bettors secure the latest “Bet $50, Get $250” Caesars Sportsbook promo with the code AMNY2GET. Caesars will issue $250 in bonus bets after a new user bets $50 or more on either Monday Night Football game, regardless of the outcome.

Week 2 concludes with two exciting divisional matchups. First, Derek Carr and the Saints head to Charlotte to face Bryce Young and the Panthers. Approximately one hour after kickoff, the Browns and Steelers will square off in Pittsburgh, led by talented pass rushers Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt. New Orleans and Cleveland are three- and two-point favorites, respectively, while neither game has a projected point total above 40.

Activate the code AMNY2GET here and bet $50 on Saints-Panthers or Browns-Steelers to qualify for the “Bet $50, Get $250” Caesars Sportsbook promo.

No-Brainer ‘Bet $50, Get $250’ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Available for MNF

Caesars Sportsbook opened the football season with one of its best new-user promotions. Not only can prospective users earn $250 in bonus bets after a win or loss, but the only investment is a $50+ stake on one of tonight’s MNF showdowns.

Punch in the code AMNY2GET or click the links within this post to lock in a “Bet $50, Get $250” promotion. After the brief registration, head to the NFL betting market and toss $50+ on Saints-Panthers or Browns-Steelers. Bet on the spread, point total, moneyline, or another prop that meets the minimum -10000 odds. Win or lose, your wager will return $250 in bonus bets and elite chances to score cold, hard cash this football season.

Last Day for ‘Bet $50, Get $250’ Caesars Sportsbook Promo

The “Bet $50, Get $250” offer was only intended to last through the first two weeks of the NFL season. With tonight’s Monday Night Football games closing the Week 2 slate, today is officially the last day eligible Caesars bettors can flip $50 or more into any automatic $250 bonus.

Read the step-by-step registration instructions below, and you’ll enjoy MNF with Caesars’ “Bet $50, Get $250” offer:

Click here to trigger the promo code AMNY2GET.

Select your playing area and fill out each registration field.

Deposit cash using one of Caesars’ available banking methods.

Place a cash wager worth at least $50 on Saints-Panthers or Browns-Steelers.

Receive $250 in bonus bets, win or lose.

New customers will earn the $250 in bonus bets over a few weeks. Caesars divides the payout into weekly $50 increments, with the first of five bonus bets hitting your account after your qualifying stake settles.

First TD Scorer Boost

Caesars’ Monday Night Football boosts are some of the best in the industry. Players can explore every pre-boosted prop or parlay on the app. However, they can also juice the odds of any player on the “First Touchdown Scorer” market with Caesars’ profit boost pack.

Opt into the offer under the “Promotions” section to score a 25% profit boost on a “First TD” bet for both Monday Night Football games. So you could throw a maximum $50 wager on New Orleans’ Chris Olave (+675) for Saints-Panthers and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb (+350) for Browns-Steelers, and Caesars will boost the odds for both by 25%.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.