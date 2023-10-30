Caesars Sportsbook promo for Raiders-Lions MNF, World Series scores $1,000 bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Lions and Raiders are gearing up for a pivotal Monday Night Football matchup and this Caesars Sportsbook promo will unlock a top offer for the game. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exceptional offer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 is the easiest way to unlock a $1,000 first bet on the games. Place a real money wager on Monday Night Football with a forgiving backstop in place.

The Lions are heavy favorites to win against the Raiders today, but the hype won’t matter when these teams take the field. Detroit lost in a blowout to the Ravens last week. Meanwhile, Las Vegas needs a win to keep pace in the AFC playoff hunt. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and start going all in on the games. Here’s a closer look at the details behind this exceptional offer.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet on the NFL tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo: Start With $1,000 First Bet

This $1,000 first bet is one of the largest offers on the market for football fans. Kick off Monday Night Football with a $1,000 first bet on the game. Remember, anyone who loses on this wager will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Although we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL tonight, this offer is applicable to other sports like the World Series, NBA, and NHL. There is a ton of flexibility with this Caesars Sportsbook offer.

Caesars Sportsbook is available to new players on the desktop website or a mobile device. Download the app straight from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

How to Enable This Caesars Sportsbook Promo

It won’t take long to create a new account on Caesars Sportsbook this week. In fact, new players who sign up and activate this offer will have a head start. Here’s a quick guide to the registration process:

Click here , choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code AMNY81000.

, choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code AMNY81000. After creating an account, make a cash deposit through any of the preferred payment methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app to any compatible mobile device.

Lock in a $1,000 first bet on Lions-Raiders or any other game this week.

Bettors who lose on that initial wager will receive a complete refund in bonus bets.

Monday Night Football Odds Boosts

There are tons of options when it comes to odds boosts at Caesars Sportsbook. There are Monday Night Football boosts, World Series boosts, and even options to combine multiple sports. Here’s a closer look at a few of the options available:

Diamondbacks, Lions, Heat & Stars All Win: +1000

Davante Adams & Jakobi Meyers Each Over 49.5 Receiving Yards & Sam LaPorta Over 24.5 Receiving Yards: +150

Lions Cover -9.5 Spread & Davante Adams TD: +575

Jared Goff Over 249.5 Passing Yards & Over 2.5 Passing TDs: +325

Josh Jacobs Over 69.5 Rush Yards & TD: +270

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 124.5 Rush + Receiving Yards & TD: +280

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet on the NFL tonight.

