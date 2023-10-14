Caesars Sportsbook promo: How to claim $1K bonus for Notre Dame-USC

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

College football season is starting to heat up and this Caesars Sportsbook promo can raise the stakes on the games. USC vs. Notre Dame is one of the best matchups of the season so far and this new promotion will up the ante for this old-school rivalry.

Bettors who take advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook promo will start off with a $1,000 first bet on college football today. Sign up and input promo code AMNY81000 to activate this offer.

Although Notre Dame vs. USC is a top matchup we are keeping an eye on, there are tons of other options for college football fans. Between Washington-Oregon and UNC-Miami, there are plenty of great matchups. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and get off to a fast start on college football. New users in Kentucky are eligible for a state-specific promo as well.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to unlock this $1,000 first bet for Notre Dame-USC or any other college football game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Triggers $1K Offer for College Football

This $1,000 first bet is one of the largest offers available for college football bettors this weekend. Caesars Sportsbook will back up your first bet by up to $1,000.

In other words, if you lose on your first cash wager, Caesars Sportsbook will send you a full refund in bonus bets. Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered here. This is a rare opportunity for bettors to lock up a second chance if that first bet loses.

Notre Dame vs. USC Betting Preview, Odds

This will be the 91st meeting between these college football powerhouses. Notre Dame holds the historical edge in this matchup with an overall record of 48-37-5. However, the Trojans took down the Fighting Irish in Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach last year.

Notre Dame is a slight favorite (-2.5) at home going into this primetime matchup. Oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook tend to think is going to be a high-scoring affair with the over-under set to 60.5 points.

How to Sign Up With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo

First things first, it’s important to note that this offer is only available for new players on Caesars Sportsbook. With that said, here’s a quick look at how to sign up:

Click this link , choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code AMNY81000.

, choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code AMNY81000. Create a new user profile and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Lock in a cash wager on USC vs. Notre Dame or any other game this weekend.

Anyone who loses will be eligible for a refund of up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

It’s worth highlighting the fact that Kentucky bettors can sign up with a different offer. Use promo code AMNY2GET and bet $50 on college football to win $250 in bet credits.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to unlock this $1,000 first bet for Notre Dame-USC or any other college football game. Use this link and input promo code AMNY2GET for a $250 bet credit in Kentucky.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.