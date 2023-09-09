Caesars UFC 293 Promo: Bet $50, Get $250 bonus for Adesanya-Strickland Bout

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Before Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland square off in an epic title fight this weekend, prospective customers who trigger the code AMNY2GET qualify for a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $250” Caesars UFC 293 promo.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

First-time bettors qualify for a “Bet $50, Get $250” Caesars UFC 293 promo this weekend. Sign up with the code AMNY2GET and bet at least $50 on Adesanya-Strickland or another UFC 293 bout to collect $250 in bonus bets, regardless of the odds or outcome.

Sydney, Australia, plays host to the next must-see UFC event. The UFC 293 fight card features 12 matchups with betting odds on Caesars, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Adesanya, a significant -650 favorite, reclaimed the Middleweight belt in February with a knockout win over Alex Pereira. Eligible new Caesars bettors can risk $50 on Adesanya defending his crown or Strickland snatching it to receive a guaranteed payout worth $250 in bonus bets.

Use our exclusive code AMNY2GET here to receive the new “Bet $50, Get $250” Caesars UFC 293 promo for Adesanya-Strickland and more.

Caesars UFC 293 Promo Activates 5/1 Payout for New Users

Saturday’s primetime fight down under inspired Caesars Sportsbook to introduce a new and improved welcome offer. Utilize the new code AMNY2GET through our links, place a $50+ cash wager on UFC 293, and you’ll enjoy future MMA action with $250 in bonus bets, no matter what. A $250 payout from a $50 stake equals hitting a prop with 5/1 (or +500) odds.

Caesars’ new-user promotion works for any UFC 293 fight, not just Adesanya vs. Strickland. For example, UFC fans will want to watch and bet on the second-to-last fight on the card, a Heavyweight battle between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov. If it’s on Caesars Sportsbook, players can risk $50 on it to obtain the guaranteed $250 bonus.

Instructions for Caesars UFC 293 Promo

Prospective customers in legal betting states can take advantage of Caesars’ must-have offer for UFC 293. Follow the step-by-step registration instructions below to qualify for the “Bet $50, Get $250” Caesars UFC 293 promo:

Click here to activate the Caesars promo code AMNY2GET.

Finalize registration after inputting essential information, like name and birthday.

Use any Caesars-approved banking method for a cash deposit.

Place at least $50 on Adesanya-Strickland or another UFC 293 fight.

Receive $250 in bonus bets paid weekly in $50 increments.

The “Bet $50, Get $250” Caesars UFC 293 promo is available in any state with legal access to Caesars Sportsbook, like New Jersey, Ohio, or Pennsylvania. Click our links and select your playing area from the dropdown menu to see if you’re within one of the approved playing areas.

Parlay Profit Boost Available for UFC 293

Some Caesars customers might want to combine props from several fights on the UFC 293 card. If you fall into that category, don’t go into fight night without considering Caesars’ “UFC 293 Parlay Profit Boost” offer.

Head to the “Promotions” page to claim a 33% profit boost on any qualifying UFC 293 parlay. Each parlay must have at least four legs and minimum +400 odds. Caesars will elevate the odds by 33%, giving customers a larger payout than they’d otherwise receive from a different sportsbook.

Click here to enable our code AMNY2GET for the no-brainer “Bet $50, Get $250” Caesars UFC 293 promo.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.