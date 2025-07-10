Cam Schlittler’s MLB debut ends with win: ‘That’s been my goal my whole life’

“That’s been my goal my whole life,” Schlittler said. “It’s really good to go out there, put the team in a position to win, and just live out that dream.”

His calling card is his fastball, which often overpowered minor leaguers earlier this season, as he compiled a 2.82 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 76.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.

Throwing it 53.3% of the time on Wednesday night in the Bronx, with an average speed of 97.9 mph and topping out at an even 100 mph against Randy Arozarena in the first inning, Seattle batters mustered just two hits against it.

His slider, which averages near 92 mph, did the rest of the heavy lifting, as it generated three whiffs on just 21 deliveries.

Boone and the Yankees could not have asked for much more from the debutant, who provided some relief to an injury-riddled rotation. With Gerrit Cole sidelined for the season and Luis Gil not coming back until after the All-Star break, New York lost Clarke Schmidt for the remainder of 2025 and maybe all of 2026 with a torn UCL that needs Tommy John surgery.

He has been guaranteed at least one more start.