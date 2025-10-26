Cam Skattebo injury: Giants RB suffers severe ankle injury in Week 8 vs. Eagles

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) reacts after an injury on a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo suffered a severe right ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The injury occurred 8:07 before halftime when he landed awkwardly after attempting a leaping catch on a 2nd-&-16 near midfield. Players from both teams frantically waved for doctors and a medical cart to get on the field, while quarterback Jaxson Dart was visibly upset, even dropping to a knee in anguish upon seeing the severity of the injury.

The Giants announced during the third quarter that he suffered a dislocated ankle and taken to a local Philadelphia hospital for further evaluation.

Alongside Dart, Skattebo had injected new life into a stale Giants team that had been stuck in the mud for years. The fourth-round draft pick out of Arizona State quickly became the darling of Big Blue fans with his bruising style of running. Across seven-plus games this season, he posted 410 yards on 101 carries with five touchdowns on the ground, including three during New York’s 34-17 win on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 against the Eagles — a benchmark win for a team that had been dominated by the defending Super Bowl champions for years. He also has reeled in 24 receptions for 207 yards and a score.

With Skattebo now facing the harsh reality of missing the rest of the 2025 season, the Giants will turn to Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary to carry the backfield the rest of the way.

This is the second heartbreaking injury suffered by an up-and-coming star this season. New York lost superstar second-year receiver Malik Nabers during their Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It has left general manager Joe Schoen scouring the trade market to bring in a potential game-changing wide receiver to bolster an otherwise underwhelming depth chart. Tracy was primed to be the team’s starting running back when the season began, so the Giants might give him some runway before potentially looking for exterior options in the backfield.

