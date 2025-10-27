Quantcast
New York Giants

Cam Skattebo latest: Giants RB undergoes surgery, will miss rest of 2025 season

By Posted on
Cam Skattebo Giants
Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo underwent successful surgery at a Philadelphia-area hospital on Sunday night to repair a dislocated right ankle suffered during a Week 8 loss to the Eagles earlier that afternoon. 

“All went well,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said. “He’s recovering. Obviously, he’ll be missed, but on the road to recovery… He’s got a road ahead of him.”

Skattebo will miss the remainder of the season, a significant blow for a team that had been moving in the right direction, much in part to his contributions and his partnership with fellow rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. 

Per multiple reports, the 23-year-old needed emergency surgery because it was an open dislocation, which is why the procedure was done in the Philadelphia area rather than being transported back to New York. 

Skattebo suffered the injury midway through the second quarter on Sunday when he was tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun after attempting to reel in a pass from Dart. His foot stuck in the ground and ultimately bent awkwardly beneath him. 

Upon seeing the state of his foot, players from both teams either put their hands on their heads in disbelief or frantically began waving toward the sidelines for the doctors. Dart was seen shouting in despair before falling to a knee.

Cam Skattebo injury Giants Eagles
Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) reacts after an injury on a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Skattebo’s ankle was braced, and he was carted off the field before being taken to the hospital.

“I was devastated,” Dart said. “It’s my boy, man, so seeing him go down and obviously reacting to what happened, that sucks. It’s the worst part of this game… It’s emotional.”

The Arizona State product, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, accrued 410 rushing yards on 101 carries with five touchdowns. He also added 24 catches with 207 receiving yards and two scores.

The Giants will now turn to a platoon of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary to keep the backfield afloat the rest of the way, should they not make a trade for more rushing help before next week’s trade deadline.

