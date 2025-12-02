Cam Thomas injury: Latest on Nets star’s hamstring, more

Pairing rising Nets star Cam Thomas with Antetokounmpo creates a strong foundation for a team with plenty of young talent and could once again put Brooklyn back on the map. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Brooklyn Nets star Cam Thomas is expected to undergo an MRI on his injured hamstring later this week, head coach Jordi Fernandez divulged.

The test will provide a more tangible timetable as to when the 24-year-old might return to action, having already missed the last month due to this injury.

Thomas strained his left hamstring early on in the Nets’ Nov. 5 matchup against the Indiana Pacers, making it the fourth time in the last year he has aggravated that specific area. He was limited to just 25 games last season due to injury issues.

When Thomas is on the court, there is no denying that he is the Nets’ engine. In seven full games this season, he is averaging 24.4 points and 2.9 assists. Granted, it did little to help Brooklyn in the win column, as it went 0-7 in those games. Without Thomas in the lineup, they are 4-9 — not much better, but their defensive rating has seen a noticeable uptick.

His absence has allowed the rebuilding Nets to give some run to their younger players, whether it be Egor Demin, Drake Powell, or Tyrese Martin. The trio has combined to average a shade over 25 points per game.

Even when Thomas returns, his place within the organization will remain in question. While he is a clear complement to Michael Porter Jr., he turned down a two-year, $30 million contract extension with a team option offer this summer. He instead took a qualifying offer that pays him just below $6 million this season.

While he has a full no-trade clause, meaning he would have to sign off on any potential move when he is eligible to be dealt come Dec. 15, the Nets may try to move him in hopes of gaining even more draft capital to start their slow build toward contention from within. It is an alluring avenue to at least explore, considering Thomas might look toward joining a winning team when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in July.

