Can NYCFC hold on to Alonso Martinez this summer?

Consistency. Two seasons in a row, Alonso Martinez had led NYCFC in goals. Last week in Charlotte, he showed why his stock has risen this season. A solo goal worth telling your grandchildren about when it counted most: the playoffs.

As this Major League Soccer season draws to a close, the question remains: Is the Tico too hot to handle?

Martinez came to NYCFC from Lommel, Belgium, a city with a population of only about 30,000 people in the central region of the country. The football club, Lommel SK, is currently in the second flight of the professional Belgian football association and is a sister club of NYCFC.

In Martinez’s last season there, he carved out an eight-goal and seven-assist season. Modest, considering the competition and the fact he played 31 competitive games. It was enough for the recently departed sporting director, David Lee, to sign him as a replacement for Taty Castellanos. Huge boots to fill. Martinez, for the most part, has been unfazed.

Martinez had appeared for the Costa Rican national team prior to signing with NYCFC, but failed to score for them in any competition. Until the 2024 season, when Alonso finally made his mark in the Concacaf Nations League against Panama. Martinez scored an equalizing goal in a knockout match that would set the tone for the clutch tendencies he has had since.

Fast forward to October 2025, Martinez scores two and assists one on the eve of his 27th birthday in a World Cup Qualifier against Nicaragua. After a quiet game against the Seattle Sounders, all eyes were back on the number nine.

Martinez started 29 of 30 matches in the regular season. On his 30th start, he scored yet another memorable solo goal. Although Andreas Perea deserves credit for his assist, Martinez had considerable work to do when he picked up the ball in stride five yards outside of the 18-yard box. His mazey run froze the Charlotte centerbacks in their place. A deft touch around the last defender awarded a golden chance one-on-one with the keeper. Martinez made no mistake. 20 goals on the campaign and the winner in a high-stakes situation.

The Boys in Blue take on Charlotte once again at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. If Alonso keeps up his goal-scoring form and helps to propel New York even further, the City Football Group front office could have to field or fend off some offers over the winter transfer window. Win or lose Saturday, Martinez’s mark has been made.

