Veteran goalkeeper and Paraguayan international Carlos Coronel will leave the New York Red Bulls this winter, the team confirmed on Monday.

Both parties spoke about a contract extension, as first reported by Tom Bogert of Athletic, but did not reach an agreement. A source with knowledge of the situation told amNewYork that the matter was largely concluded by the end of the regular season last month. With his current deal expiring in December, Coronel will become a free agent.

The 28-year-old made 180 appearances for New York after coming over from Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. His 47 clean sheets rank second in franchise history behind Luis Robles.

Coronel backstopped New York to an Eastern Conference championship last season and started in net in their 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy in the 2024 MLS Cup Final. He started 31 matches in 2025, but the writing was on the wall for his departure when he was named captain for the Red Bulls’ penultimate game of the regular season as a send-off, only to be benched for the finale in Cincinnati a week later.

The Red Bulls acquired veteran keeper John McCarthy from the Galaxy at the trade deadline in August. He will likely start the season as New York’s starter while 26-year-old AJ Marcucci, who was beginning to see increased reps with the first team, recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in August. The club also has up-and-coming American star Aidan Stokes, who is just 17, brewing in their academy ranks. He recently started for the United States U-17 squad at the World Cup, which fell in the Round of 32 to Morocco on penalties.

For more on Carlos Coronel and the Red Bulls, visit AMNY.com