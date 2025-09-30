David Stearns: Carlos Mendoza will be Mets manager in 2026

“I believe Carlos has all the same traits and assets that I believed in when we hired him two years ago,” Stearns said. “And I think over the course of his tenure here, he has demonstrated that.”

One year after steering the Mets to a surprising run to the NLCS, Mendoza’s club — constructed by Stearns in the offseason to include Juan Soto, but a suspect pitching staff — flopped under sky-high expectations.

They won 45 of their first 69 games, but then played the rest of the year with a full-season pace of 96 wins, going 38-55 as one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. Despite that, they still controlled their destiny on the final day of the season, needing a win to get into the playoffs after the Cincinnati Reds lost to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Instead, New York put forth a 4-0 dud to complete what could very well be the worst collapse for a franchise that has had two other massive nosedives in the last 20 years (2007, 2008).