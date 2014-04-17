Carmelo Anthony and other athletes go ‘green’

Here are some athletes who have taken action to improve the environment.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks smiles enroute to an easy first half dunk against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Apr. 2, 2014 in New York City. Photo Credit: Barbara Kinney via Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony

A superstar on the court for the Knicks, Anthony has become a superstar in the world of environmental protection as well.

He donated $3 million to his alma mater, Syracuse University, which helped launch the Carmelo K. Anthony Center. It opened on Sept. 24, 2009, and is one of the most eco-friendly sports facilities in the country. It’s made from nontoxic and recycled materials, and it also uses 30% less water and 20% less electricity than similar structures.

Lance Armstrong

Regardless of his transgressions in the world of cycling, the seven-time Tour de France winner is serious about environmental protection.

In September 2010, Armstrong became the first owner of the Nissan Leaf, three months before the 100% electric car was released to the public. Armstrong also agreed to be a spokesman for Nissan in a series of commercials for the Leaf, which allows its drivers to roam for about 100 miles on one charge.

Natalie Coughlin

Most people are left to wonder where their chicken comes from, but Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin knows exactly where hers originates. She has five “pet” chickens which she uses to avoid factory-farmed eggs. They are named Tara, Sookie, Lafayette, Madame Croque and Chuck.

Coughlin, who is tied with Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres for most U.S. Olympic medals for a woman with 12, also keeps herself in shape with an organic vegetable garden.

Ovie Mughelli

The former NFL fullback Mughelli has shifted his focus from the gridiron to the planet.

The Ovie Mughelli Foundation hosts a free football camp and other events for kids, most of whom are underprivileged, and then gives them knowledge about being eco-friendly.

“Inner-city kids aren’t worried about the environment,” Mughelli told The Huffington Post. “They’re more concerned with violence, drugs or getting something to eat that night. They think going green is unattainable and expensive, so I tell them there are ways that actually save money, like using less water and turning off lights.”

Kelly Slater

Surfing champion Kelly Slater makes his living in the ocean, so it is fitting that he is fighting to protect it. Specifically, Slater is focused on issues such as marine debris, coral reef destruction and poor water quality.

The Kelly Slater Foundation was founded in 2007 and its mission is to “raise awareness and financial support for existing social and environmentally conscious charities.”