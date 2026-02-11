Carson Benge still on fast track to make Mets Opening Day roster

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns’ prognostications of Carson Benge remain unchanged, and the organization’s No. 2 prospect is going to get his fair share of chances to make the Opening Day roster in 2026.

“We’ve been consistent throughout the offseason that Carson is going to come to camp with a chance to make our team,” Stearns said from spring training down in Port St. Lucie, FL. “That remains the same.”

Seemingly overnight, though, his position has changed from left field to right, after Stearns and Juan Soto settled on a move to swap corner outfield positions.

Benge shot up through the Mets’ minor-league rankings last season, ending with Triple-A Syracuse. He played 26 games in right and played there throughout the majority of his collegiate career at Oklahoma State.

“He’s played a lot of right field during his time in the minor leagues,” Stearns said. “We’re confident with him out there.”

As was the case when the conversation pertained to the opening in left field, Brett Baty will have an opportunity to get at-bats in right, as well as first, second, and third base as a utility option.

Tyrone Taylor, who will be the first defensive choice off the bench for all three outfield positions, and the newly-acquired MJ Melendez will also be in the conversation for time at the position if Benge does not run away with it.

In 116 games with Single-A Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton, and Triple-A Syracuse last year, Benge slashed .281/.385/.472 with 15 home runs, 73 RBI, and 22 stolen bases.

“I think evaluations in spring are always a bit fraught, and we know that,” Stearns said of managing expectations with Benge. “We want to see quality at-bats, we want to see him handle the outfield. It’s also going to depend on what some other guys do, right? It’s not all going to be dependent on how Carson looks. We’re not going to get too preoccupied with surface line results one way or another, and we’ll make the best decision that we can on Opening Day.”

