CC Sabathia to officially wear Yankees cap into Hall of Fame

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Monday that CC Sabathia will be depicted wearing a New York Yankees hat on his plaque when he is inducted this summer in Cooperstown.

Sabathia spent 11 of his 19 pro seasons with the Yankees after starting with Cleveland and spending a half-season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008.

He led the majors in wins in each of his first two seasons with the Yankees and was the ace of the 2009 World Series-winning team.

Sabathia won 134 of his 251 games and racked up 1,700 of his 3,093 strikeouts in Pinstripes. He is one of three left-handed pitchers in MLB history to strike out 3,000 or more batters.

“The Yankees was a place that wanted me,” Sabathia said last month after he was voted into the Hall of Fame. “I signed here as a free agent. I’ve been here now for 16 years. I’ve loved the organizations that I played on. I don’t think I’d be sitting here today if I wasn’t drafted by the Cleveland organization. I’m very thankful to Milwaukee for trading for me and having that run that I had there, but this is home. I found a home in the Bronx, and I don’t think I’ll ever leave this city.”

Sabathia was voted into the Hall by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) alongside Ichiro Suzuki, who will be wearing a Seattle Mariners hat, and Bily Wagner, who will represent the Houston Astros.

They will be joined by Dick Allen (Philadephia Phillies) and Dave Parker (Pittsburgh Pirates), who were voted in on Dec. 8 by the Classic Baseball Era committee.

The Class of 2025 will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 27, in Cooperstown.

