CFB Playoff Cotton Bowl betting: #10 Miami at #2 Ohio State lines, odds and best bet

FILE – The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The field for the 12-team College Football Playoff will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large selections after the university presidents who oversee the CFP voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, to tweak the format. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

The 2025 College Football Playoff returns with gridiron action at the Cotton Bowl before the ball drops for New Year’s Day celebrations on the East Coast. The #10 Miami Hurricanes and the #2 Ohio State Buckeyes square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on New Year’s Eve for the right to secure the first position in the final four of this year’s postseason gridiron tournament.

Miami arrives to Texas with an 11-2 record, including a stunning 10-3 road victory over #7 Texas A&M on Dec. 21. Miami has pulled off several upsets during the 2025 season, including wins against ranked opponents such as Notre Dame and Florida State. The Hurricanes will need a few more shockers to storm their way back into title contention.

Ohio State is exactly where they expected to be as the 2025 calendar year wraps up. The Buckeyes only loss this season was a 13-10 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers at the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 6. Like Miami, Ohio State has rolled through several ranked challengers this season, including Texas and Michigan, on the way to a bye-round seeding in the postseason.

CFB Playoff Quarterfinals (Cotton Bowl): #10 Miami Hurricanes (11-2) @ #2 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-1)

Kick Off: 7:30 p.m. ET (Wed., 12/31/25)

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Both teams arrive in Texas with impressive records against the sportsbooks this season. The Hurricanes hold positive records against the spread (8-5) and the moneyline (11-2), while disappointing bettors looking for wins on the over-under (5-8). The Buckeyes record is similar in 2025 with a solid mark against the spread (10-3) and moneyline (12-1), while also sporting a losing record against the over-under (4-9).

Cotton Bowl: #10 Miami at #2 Ohio State Spread OHI -9.5 Moneyline MIA +280, OHI -350 Over-Under Total 41.5 points Money Against the Spread 67% OHI Bets Against the Spread 57% OHI Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Ohio State is considered a heavy favorite with a 71% chance of victory in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night.

Best Bet: Julian Sayin 250+ Passing Yards

Julian Sayin has been the most efficient passer in college football this season. The sophomore QB enters the postseason with a 182.14 pass efficiency rating, slightly better than Fernando Mendoza’s 181.40 pass efficiency mark. Sayin has thrown for 3,323 yards, 31 touchdowns to six interceptions as the first-time starter attempts to lead Ohio State back to the National Championship.

Miami’s defensive unit has allowed an average of 281.5 yards per game this season, the 10th best YPG average in the country. For defenses, a lower passing efficiency rating is better as evidenced by Arizona’s leading mark at 95.15. The Hurricanes are ranked 14th with a 112.30 pass efficiency rating, trailing four remaining playoff teams: Oregon (5th), Texas Tech (6th), Ohio State (9th) and Indiana (12th). A Hurricanes upset likely starts with an inspired effort (and a takeaway or two) from the defensive crew.

Cotton Bowl Odds: Sayin Passing Yards vs. Ohio State Sayin 200+ Passing Yards -280 Sayin 225+ Passing Yards -154 Sayin 250+ Passing Yards +118 Sayin 275+ Passing Yards +205 Sayin 300+ Passing Yards +360 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Ohio State knows how to win big games as they navigated the 2024 postseason gauntlet to celebrate a title at the start of the 2025 calendar year. Miami reached as high as second in the rankings this season before sneaking into the playoffs at the end of the season. Watch for Ohio State’s to punch the first ticket into the Semifinals round where they will matchup against the winner of the #6 Ole Miss/#3 Georgia contest on Thursday night.

