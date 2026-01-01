CFB Playoff Rose Bowl betting: #9 Alabama at #1 Indiana lines, odds and best bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The undefeated Indiana Hoosiers return to the gridiron to battle the three-loss Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The mid-afternoon contest is the first ever meeting between these highly-regarded football teams.

Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, will look to keep his squad’s magical season moving forward into 2026 with a victory over Alabama. The junior signal caller completed 71.5% for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdown passes (to six interceptions). Mendoza will be out to prove why he should be selected by an NFL franchise at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Crimson Tide proved they are not to be taken lightly as #8 Oklahoma learned on Dec. 20 in a 34-24 win following a 17-point rally from Alabama. QB Ty Simpson was in the Heisman conversation after throwing for 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns (to five interceptions). A good performance for the junior quarterback could raise his draft stock higher up the first-round board.

CFB Playoff Quarterfinals (Rose Bowl): #9 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3) @ #1 Indiana Hoosiers (13-0)

Kick Off: 4:00 p.m. ET (Thu., 01/01/26)

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)

Alabama arrives at the Rose Bowl with a winning record against the spread (9-5) and moneyline (11-3), while struggling against the over-under this season (5-9). Indiana has crushed the sportsbook numbers like their competition this season with winning marks across the board versus the spread (8-5), moneyline (13-0), and over-under (8-5).

Rose Bowl: #9 Alabama at #1 Indiana Spread IND -7.5 Moneyline ALA +210, IND -255 Over-Under Total 47.5 points Money Against the Spread 60% ALA Bets Against the Spread 60% ALA Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Indiana enters as a significant favorite with a 71% chance to win on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN Analytics.

Best Bet: Fernando Mendoza 225+ Passing Yards

Mendoza has passed every test he’s faced in his lone season leading Indiana after three years at California. He has excelled against playoff squads from Oregon (215 yards) and Ohio State (222 yards) this season as the Hoosiers climbed the rankings to land the top-spot heading into the postseason.

Alabama’s defense has allowed 168.4 passing yards per game (YPG) over 14 contests, the 10th best mark in the NCAA this season. The Crimson Tide will need to solve the puzzle on how to slow down Mendoza while also stopping dual-threat running back Roman Hemby along the way.

Rose Bowl Odds: Mendoza Passing Yards vs. Alabama Mendoza 175+ Passing Yards -320 Mendoza 200+ Passing Yards +180 Mendoza 225+ Passing Yards +102 Mendoza 250+ Passing Yards +182 Mendoza 275+ Passing Yards +310 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Indiana has been a runaway freight train in the college football landscape this season. Most of their wins this season came in a blowout fashion due to their dual-threat duo, but the Hoosiers showed their resolve in a three-point win during the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State. Alabama always has the talent to secure the upset, but watch for Indiana’s Heisman winner to play his way into the final four of the 2025 College Football Playoff.

