CFB Playoff Sugar Bowl betting: #6 Ole Miss at #3 Georgia lines, odds and best bet

The final quarterfinals matchup of the 2025 College Football Playoff features an Southeastern Conference (SEC) battle between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday night.

Georgia avenged its only loss of the season in its last outing, a resounding 28-7 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide at the SEC Championship game on Dec. 6. With the success came a month-long layover as they awaited tonight’s matchup in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ole Miss handled Tulane, 41-10, in the First Round of the 2025 College Football Playoff behind a 282-yard passing performance from QB Trinidad Chambliss. Now, the Rebels will have another opportunity to shock Georgia this season after losing a 43-35 shootout in mid-October.

CFB Playoff Quarterfinals (Sugar Bowl): #6 Ole Miss Rebels (12-1) @ #3 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)

Kick Off: 8:00 p.m. ET (Thu., 01/01/26)

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Georgia enters the Sugar Bowl with a solid record against the moneyline (12-1), but disappointing marks against the spread (6-7) and the over-under (4-9) this season. Ole Miss has performed well versus the spread (8-5) and moneyline (12-1), while sitting just under an even .500 record against the over-under (6-7) in 2025.

Sugar Bowl: #6 Ole Miss at #3 Georgia Spread UGA -6.5 Moneyline MISS +194, UGA -235 Over-Under Total 55.5 points Money Against the Spread 75% UGA Bets Against the Spread 70% UGA Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Georgia is listed as a slim favorite with a 60% chance to win on Thursday night, per ESPN.

Best Bet: Gunner Stockton 250+ Passing Yards

Gunner Stockton has completed 251 passes for 2,691 yards and 23 touchdowns (to five interceptions) in leading Georgia to a 12-1 record in 2025. The junior QB carved up Ole Miss for 289 yards, four touchdown passes, and a touchdown run in the Bulldogs win on Dec. 18.

Ole Miss’ defense has allowed 339.8 yards per game (YPG) over 13 contests this season. Pete Golding, the Rebels defensive coordinator, will need to have a new gameplan to stop the Bulldogs after losing the high-scoring battle the first time around. Despite giving up 421 yards to the Tulane Green Wave in the First Round on Dec, 20, Ole Miss only conceded 10 points. The Rebels will need to hope for a similar performance from the defense to secure the upset on Thursday night.

Sugar Bowl Odds: Stockton Passing Yards vs. Ole Miss Stockton 200+ Passing Yards -205 Stockton 225+ Passing Yards -114 Stockton 250+ Passing Yards +152 Stockton 275+ Passing Yards +240 Stockton 300+ Passing Yards +400 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Everything is set up for an exciting matchup between SEC rivals on New Year’s Day, particularly if the Sugar Bowl turns out anything like the 78-point shootout earlier this season. While Chambliss has played exceptionally well for Ole Miss, Georgia’s top-10 ranked defense hasn’t allowed more than 10 points since Nov 15. Watch for the Bulldogs defense to limit Chambliss output to earn a spot in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against #10 Miami Hurricanes on Jan. 8.

