Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars: top player props for Wild Card Weekend

The Los Angeles Chargers limp into a clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars knowing that they match up well but could be missing Mike Williams on the perimeter. If they’re not at 100% will they be able to get past Doug Pederson’s tricky Jacksonville Jaguars?

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Game Details:

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Time: Saturday, January 14th at 6:15 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Betting Stats:

MONEYLINE: LAC ML (-145), JAX ML (+125)

SPREAD: LAC -2.5

OVER/UNDER: 47.5

Top Player Props:

If you’re going to be betting on action besides the spread, here are three player props we like from Saturday night’s game:

Joshua Kelley OVER 30.5 rushing + receiving yards

The Jags have the 25th-ranked pass defense in the NFL and the Chargers could be without Mike Williams since he didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday after being injured in a meaningless Week 18 game. If that’s the case, the Jags would be smart to bracket Keenan Allen or try to smother him in coverage. Josh Kelley could get some favorable matchups and has at least 2 receptions in every game since week 12. I think he should be able to comfortably get over 20 yards this weekend.

Where to bet: You can get this at 29.5 yards on BetRivers right now at –114 so jump at that or head to BetMGM or DraftKings for 30.5 at -110

Christian Kirk OVER 57.5 receiving yards

Let’s look at a receiving trend on the other team. Christian Kirk’s 57.5 number this weekend feels low. He averages 65 yards per game, although 57.5 is actually his average over/under market. So if Vegas is predicting an average day at the office, there’s definitely value here.

Trevor Lawrence will be making his playoff debut and naturally target his most comfortable pair of hands to get rid of any jitters and settle into a rhythm. The stakes are at their highest, so you seek out your go-to guy. Kirk leads the Jags with a 23% target share and I think as a result he should see plenty of the ball on Saturday.

Where to bet: You can get this at BetMGM for -114.

Trevor Lawrence UNDER 246 Passing Yards

This is simply a case of following a game script. The Chargers are going to have to establish a lead early and score pretty routinely if they are to defeat a dynamic Jags offense. If the Chargers want to take advantage of a Jags secondary, they’ll need to really put trust in their inexperienced wideouts not named Keenan Allen, which could be tough to do.

On the other side of the field, Trevor Lawrence has a strong rushing attack at his disposal. Not only will running the ball keep the Chargers off the field, it takes the pressure off of a young QB in his first playoff game. The Jags would be wise to be run-first this weekend.

Where to bet: You can get this on DraftKings Sportsbook for -115

For more NFL bets, like this Chargers and Jaguars props article, visit amNY Sports