Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: 3 top player props for AFC Championship

The winner of the AFC comes down to just one game as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will play host to last year’s AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. We break down our top player props for the game

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) @ Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Game Details:

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO Time: Sunday, January 29th at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 29th at 6:30 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Betting Stats

Spread: KC -1.5

KC -1.5 Moneyline : KC (-120), CIN (+100)

: KC (-120), CIN (+100) Over/Under: 48

Preview:

For our full preview of the NFC Championship game, check out our article here.

Top Player Props:

If you’re going to be betting on action besides the spread, here are three player props we like from Sunday evening’s game:

Jerick McKinnon OVER 29.5 receiving yards

If you live under a rock you may not know that Patrick Mahomes has a high ankle sprain and, while he will play on Sunday, he could have limited mobility. That should mean more short passes to McKinnon if Mahomes isn’t able to scramble or buy himself more time in the pocket to find receivers deep. McKinnon his this prop in four straight regular-season games before that Week 18 blowout win over the Raiders. I think he can get there again.

Where to bet: You can get this at FanDuel for -113

Joe Mixon UNDER 3.5 receptions

There are a few reasons I don’t like Mixon to hit this number. First, he’s been held under 3.5 catches in two straight games, and was under this total in seven games during the regular season as well.

However, the biggest reason I’m takin the under here is because of the trend we’ve been using in recent weeks with Semaje Perine. Perine is way more active in the passing game, running 49% of routes over the Bengals’ last two games, while Mixon only has 31%.

Part of that also has to do with offensive line injuries. The Bengals are down three offensive linemen are Perine is one of the better pass blocking backs in the league and a much better blocker than Mixon. Perine has been seeing more time to help protect Burrow and when he’s on the field, he also tends to run routes. Since he’s getting all of the snaps in the Bengals’ two-minute offense as well, I don’t see Mixon hitting four catches on Sunday.

Where to bet: You can get this at FanDuel for -146

Tyler Boyd Anytime TD

Anytime touchdown bets are fun but should be wagered with small amounts because many of them are long shots. I know you could easilty choose Travis Kelce or Ja’Marr Chase here and feel good about it, but let’s go with a longer shot. The Chiefs allow the second-most touchdowns to slot in NFL, and Boyd lines up exclusively in the slot for the Bengals. In a game that I expect to be high-scoring, I think Boyd can find the end zone here.

Where to bet: You can get this at Draftkings for +330

For more NFL bets like this Bengals and Chiefs props article, visit amNY Sports