Mets’ Christian Scott throwing live BP’s, working up to game action

New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott is throwing live batting practices and hopes to throw in game situations in two weeks as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

“I’m feeling great,” Scott told SNY from the Mets’ spring-training facilities down in Port St. Lucie, FL. “Excited to be back, get off the mound in front of these guys again. It’s nice to come and pitch healthy and do what I do, do what I love. I’m excited for this year.”

The 26-year-old right-hander suffered a sprained UCL just nine starts into his MLB career two years ago, which ultimately forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery. It held him out for the entire 2025 season, and his depth was sorely missed by a starting rotation that nosedived for the final three-and-a-half months of the campaign.

His latest bullpen session was on Sunday, and he added that he has faced hitters six times already. He will likely begin the 2026 season in Triple-A while continuing to ramp back up toward a regular workload, and could be called upon if some of the wild cards in New York’s rotation, like Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, or David Peterson, struggle.

“We’re excited,” Scott continued. “Everyone’s gotten here pretty early. A lot of these guys are great guys. We work out together, do all of our stuff together. It’s cool to be able to build off each other.”

Scott posted a 4.56 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched during his debut two years ago. He did show flashes of a solid middle-of-the-rotation option, though. He pitched six or more innings three times and held the opposition to three runs or fewer each time. That included a career-high eight strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves on May 11 of that season.

