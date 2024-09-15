CJ Mosley injury: Jets LB carted off during Week 2 matchup vs. Titans

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York Jets linebacker CJ Mosley was carted off during the second quarter of their Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and is questionable to return with a foot injury.

Suffering the injury during a play in which the Jets yielded a 15-yard run and then were penalized for a horse-collar penalty, Mosley walked off the field and to the sideline before getting onto a golf cart and being taken to the locker room.

The 32-year-old had appeared in 51 of the Jets’ last 52 games across the last four seasons after his debut season in New York was limited to just two games in 2019 when he suffered a groin injury.

Mosley had recorded 496 total tackles and 3.5 sacks with the Jets after five standout seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

