Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

CJ Mosley injury: Jets LB carted off during Week 2 matchup vs. Titans

By Posted on

New York Jets linebacker CJ Mosley was carted off during the second quarter of their Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and is questionable to return with a foot injury. 

Suffering the injury during a play in which the Jets yielded a 15-yard run and then were penalized for a horse-collar penalty, Mosley walked off the field and to the sideline before getting onto a golf cart and being taken to the locker room.

The 32-year-old had appeared in 51 of the Jets’ last 52 games across the last four seasons after his debut season in New York was limited to just two games in 2019 when he suffered a groin injury.

Mosley had recorded 496 total tackles and 3.5 sacks with the Jets after five standout seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. 

For more on CJ Mosley and the Jets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Related Articles

More from around NYC