Clarke Schmidt, Anthony Volpe make impressions during Yankees split squad action

For two Yankees trying to battle for jobs on the roster, Sunday was a good start to spring training.

Clarke Schmidt, competing for a job in the starting rotation, and Anthony Volpe, who is trying to convince Yankees brass to keep him in the Bronx, had strong efforts during split-squad action in separate games against the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays. Schmidt threw two scoreless innings against the Braves and struck out five of the six batters he faced, while Volpe had two hits against the Blue Jays and stole two bases.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Schmidt threw 20 of his 31 pitches on Sunday for strikes and worked in the cutter to his repertoire of pitches during the short spring training appearance. The cutter has been a pitch Schmidt has been working on during the offseason heading into the new campaign.

“I think my main focus going into (today) was throw a lot of strikes, fill up the zone,” Schmidt told YES Network after his first outing of spring training. “My breaking balls felt really good. I was spinning it well and I think the cutter is going to be a big pitch for me this year. It makes me when I’m out there, I feel if I get behind in the count, especially to lefties, I feel a lot more comfortable I don’t have to dot a pitch here and there.

“I can throw this over the heart of the plate and get some swing and miss.”

Clarke Schmidt, YOU are my 5 starter. pic.twitter.com/mF0jhisDm2 — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) February 26, 2023

Schmidt is battling for the fifth spot in the Yankees’ starting rotation with Domingo German after it was revealed that Frankie Montas would miss a large piece of the season. German has been the early favorite to win over the starting job, but Schmidt is hoping the development of his cutter can help turn the tide.

Schmidt had been used more in a swingman bullpen role last season with the Bombers.

“I think a lot,” Schmidt said when asked how much the battle for the rotation spot is fueling him. “I think that’s been motivating me this whole time. I want to come out here and I want to fight for a rotation spot and whatever happens, happens. If they want me back in that swingman bullpen role again then that’s the case. But for me, I’m coming out here and trying to compete and hopefully win a job.”

Anthony Volpe records his second knock of the day and then immediately swipes second AND third! pic.twitter.com/GJhB5uDdww — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 26, 2023

Yankees prospect Volpe is a bit of a different scenario as he’s just trying to crack the major league lineup. Volpe is a long shot to make the New York roster out of camp, but he made quite the impression on Sunday afternoon with a double and single, along with the two stolen bases after his second hit of the game.

Volpe’s speed and base running prowess are a big asset in his game and they were on display for the Bombers.