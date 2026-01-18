USMNT legend Clint Dempsey talks ‘difficult’ 2026 World Cup ticket situation

Clint Dempsey has teamed up with Unilever Personal Care, the FIFA 2026 World Cup’s official personal care sponsor, to give soccer fans in the U.S. a chance to win tickets to the world’s biggest tournament in North America this summer.

“I was really excited about engaging with fans, giving them the opportunity to get these difficult tickets that everybody’s struggling to try to find,” the former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) captain and current CBS Sports analyst told amNY.

Fans who buy products from brands Axe, Dove, Closeup, LUX, Lifebuoy, Pepsodent, and Rexona can upload their receipts to UnileverWorldCup26.com for a chance to win tickets to the final at MetLife Stadium, outdoor watch parties, and other prizes, such as a Walmart+ membership and a $500 Walmart gift card.

Each product purchased counts for one entry, and fans of the beautiful game can earn more entries by checking out other Unilever brand content and games.

“That’s what’s difficult about this World Cup — the ticket situation, right?” Dempsey said. “They’re going to be really expensive, and they’re going to be hard to get. You’ve got to get creative ways to find those tickets, and [this is] one of those great ways.”

FIFA has received over 20 million requests for tickets to the 104 matches spanning 16 cities and three countries. Newly elected New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has been an outspoken critic of the prices, which could range from $60 for a group stage game to over $6,000 for the final at MetLife Stadium. These prices might fluctuate even more based on FIFA’s “variable pricing” model.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, FIFA reinvests the revenue it generates from the FIFA World Cup to fuel the growth of men’s, women’s and youth football throughout the 211 FIFA Member Associations,” the governing body said on its website. “FIFA expects to reinvest over 90% of its budgeted investments for the 2023-2026 cycle back into the game, with the aim of significantly boosting the development of football around the world.”

It released $60 tickets for the qualified countries’ supporters amid the backlash, but amNY’s Shane O’Brien reported that the low-price tickets represent just 1.6% of tickets at each game, amounting to 0.8% per nation in any given match.

“You don’t want to price out the working class from an opportunity to go and represent their country in the sport that they’re passionate about,” Dempsey said. “I would like to see everybody have a fair shake at it.”