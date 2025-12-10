Cody Bellinger now a must for Mets after Pete Alonso signs with Orioles

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts after flying out during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

David Stearns better have some kind of backup plan, and it more likely than not should include Cody Bellinger.

The New York Mets’ president of baseball operations has effectively given himself a clean slate. After taking accountability for a team that had World Series hopes, but instead imploded and missed the postseason altogether, he has parted ways with key foundational figures of the organization.

Last month, he sent Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers. On Tuesday, star closer Edwin Diaz joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, taking $3 million over the Mets’ offer to jump out west. On Wednesday, long-time slugger and star first baseman Pete Alonso got the long-term, big-money deal he wanted with a five-year, $155 million agreement to join the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, Stearns has a laundry list of roster holes to fill, but he at least has the financial backing to go out and get any piece he wants.

To alleviate the blow of losing Alonso, that should mean an all-out pursuit of Cody Bellinger.

The veteran left-handed bat enjoyed his continued career renaissance in his debut season with the Yankees in 2025. The National League’s MVP in 2019 fell off before being cast off by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He rediscovered himself in two years with the Chicago Cubs and then proceeded to hit 29 home runs with 98 RBI and an .813 OPS in 152 games. His 5.1 WAR was his highest since that MVP-winning campaign in 2019.

The 30-year-old provides the versatility that Stearns covets. A natural outfielder who can play all three spots, he also has 350 games of experience at first base with a .995 fielding percentage to boot.

Slot that bat as an everyday first baseman, and suddenly losing Alonso does not hurt the organization as much, at least on paper.

But that offensive production, coupled with the defensive versatility, has made Bellinger extremely popular at this year’s winter meetings. His agent, Scott Boras, who also represents Alonso, hinted during a pun-filled rant on Tuesday that the Mets, Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Angels have expressed interest.

The Mets, however, can outbid any team should Stearns truly want him. At this rate, it’s a vital first step in salvaging an offseason that, from an outside perspective, has appeared to come off the rails.

