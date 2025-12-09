Mar 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) follows through on an RBI sacrifice fly during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger’s market is teeming at the Winter Meetings, and his agent, Scott Boras, divulged that both the Mets and Yankees are two of those suitors.

Of course, he had to do so in Boras style, which was a meandering, pun-filled statement.

“It’s not for me to Judge,” Boras began. “Great players see Red if they have a big bat Yanked out of their lineup. I haven’t Met a team that Dodges a five-tool player to Phil the center field need is a Giant step toward the playoffs. North and South. Outfielders that fly with power, they’re rare birds. There’s a lot of Angel investors that are looking for versatile outfielders. Other than that, Belli doesn’t have much interest.”

By those comments, that means the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Angels are among the other teams involved.

Two of those teams have already made some significant moves this week. The Phillies brought back slugger Kyle Schwarber on a five-year, $150 million deal. Just minutes later, the Dodgers found their closer in former Met Edwin Diaz on a three-year, $69 million pact.

Bellinger is believed to still be priority No. 1 of the Yankees this offseason after a strong debut campaign in the Bronx. The 30-year-old hit 29 home runs with 98 RBI and an .813 OPS.

But the Mets have entered as a significant threat after trading away veteran left fielder Brandon Nimmo last month to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien. Bellinger could not only fill the void in left field, but he would be added insurance at first base should Pete Alonso walk in free agency.

If losing out on Diaz is any indication about how things are going to go for the Mets, then a player like Bellinger might develop into a necessity.

