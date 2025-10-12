Cody Bellinger opting out of Yankees contract, will enter teeming market

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts after flying out during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One of the New York Yankees’ most important bats behind Aaron Judge will be hitting free agency this winter, as outfielder Cody Bellinger will opt out of the final year and $25 million of his three-year contract, per multiple reports.

The 30-year-old is coming off one of his best all-around seasons since winning the National League MVP in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 152 games, he slashed .272/.334/.480 (.813 OPS) with 29 home runs and 98 RBI, where his left-handed swing was a perfect fit for the short porch in the Bronx.

It’s as good a time as ever for him to get the long-term contract he’s been in search of for quite some time. Bellinger’s inconsistent career arc is hitting a high point at a good time, as his market will not be short of teams looking to employ a versatile talent capable of playing all three outfield positions and first base, along with enough pop to carry the DH spot in a lineup when needed.

Bellinger made it clear following the Yankees’ elimination in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays that he would be open to returning to the Bronx for the foreseeable future if the financials can work out.

“I had an unbelievable time putting on this uniform,” Bellinger said. “Yankee Stadium, the fans, the organization, the culture that these guys have created in this locker room. It really is special. It’s such a fun group. It was a fun group to be a part of.”

Owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman, though, will have to buck recent trends and actually open up their wallets for a position player who proved to be a difference maker.

Bellinger had been linked to the Yankees for years. It wasn’t until the Cubs signed Kyle Tucker to make Bellinger expendable, though, that Cashman swooped in and acquired him over the winter.

The ball will be in their court to facilitate a reunion, because others are understandably lurking. The Mets could look at Bellinger as a potential center-field option, or even a first baseman if Pete Alonso signs elsewhere. The Phillies could be a major player if Kyle Schwarber walks in free agency, too.

