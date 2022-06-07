Quantcast
Mets

Mayhem in San Diego: Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez hilarious in 11-5 Win

Keith Hernandez and Gary Cohen lose it during broadcast
New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, right, congratulates Pete Alonso, who hit a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

There isn’t a better broadcast team in baseball than Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez (plus Ron Darling). 

The perfect blend of knowing when to and not to be silly, Monday night’s game between the Mets and Padres gave the two a perfect time to be both. 

Mets Padres Eduardo Escobar
New York Mets’ Eduardo Escobar reacts after hitting a two-RBI triple during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, June 6, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

With the Mets leading 5-1 in the sixth inning, second baseman, Jeff McNeil singled to lead off the inning. Hilarity then ensued in the SNY broadcast booth. 

“So here we are again, the Mets stroking out eight hits…” Keith Hernandez began to say before Gary Cohen interrupted him with laughter.

“Did you say stroking out?” Cohen asked in disbelief.

“Yes. It’s a baseball stroke!” Hernandez responded.

The broadcast then devolved into a laughing fit between the two colleagues with Cohen trying to get clarity from Hernandez’s comment saying ““I think you need to watch your language there.”

The laughter continued when Tomas Nido came up the plate, and twitter ate it up. 

WFAN radio host, Evan Roberts tweeted out “Stroking out… the story of the 2022 Mets”

The official SNY twitter page also got in on the action saying “It’s 11:45pm on the east coast and we’ve lost all control in the booth” 

It’s not the first time Keith Hernandez’s antics have gotten the better of Cohen, but it’s also not the first time they’ve had viewers laughing while watching the game

The Mets would go on to beat the Padres 11-5 and move to 38-19 on the season. The Mets have an opportunity to get to over 20 games over .500 for the first time since the pennant-winning team of 2015.

New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 6, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 

First pitch tonight against San Diego is set for 9:40pm – ET.

For more coverage of the New York Mets, head to amNY.com.

 

 

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for Tailgate Sports and Schneps Media. Nick has over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Islanders, NY Jets, NY Mets and Philadelphia Eagles. A 2x Associated Press Award Winning Reporter, Nick’s previous stops were at ESPN, CBS Sports and 88.7 WRHU.

