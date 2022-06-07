Mayhem in San Diego: Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez hilarious in 11-5 Win

There isn’t a better broadcast team in baseball than Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez (plus Ron Darling).

The perfect blend of knowing when to and not to be silly, Monday night’s game between the Mets and Padres gave the two a perfect time to be both.

With the Mets leading 5-1 in the sixth inning, second baseman, Jeff McNeil singled to lead off the inning. Hilarity then ensued in the SNY broadcast booth.

“So here we are again, the Mets stroking out eight hits…” Keith Hernandez began to say before Gary Cohen interrupted him with laughter.

“Did you say stroking out?” Cohen asked in disbelief.

“Yes. It’s a baseball stroke!” Hernandez responded.

The broadcast then devolved into a laughing fit between the two colleagues with Cohen trying to get clarity from Hernandez’s comment saying ““I think you need to watch your language there.”

The laughter continued when Tomas Nido came up the plate, and twitter ate it up.

WFAN radio host, Evan Roberts tweeted out “Stroking out… the story of the 2022 Mets”

The official SNY twitter page also got in on the action saying “It’s 11:45pm on the east coast and we’ve lost all control in the booth”

It’s not the first time Keith Hernandez’s antics have gotten the better of Cohen, but it’s also not the first time they’ve had viewers laughing while watching the game.

The Mets would go on to beat the Padres 11-5 and move to 38-19 on the season. The Mets have an opportunity to get to over 20 games over .500 for the first time since the pennant-winning team of 2015.

First pitch tonight against San Diego is set for 9:40pm – ET.

