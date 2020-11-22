Source suggests short leash awaits Mets leadership, Steve Cohen denies | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s been largely quiet on the New York Mets front over the first few weeks of Steve Cohen’s arrival as majority owner of the club.

That’s natural when coming from a free-agent or trading viewpoint considering a majority of the action takes place in December when Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings are held. But the Mets have yet to secure the rest of their front office under team president Sandy Alderson since dismissing general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Speculation on the search for a new GM remains quiet, for now, while the pursuit of a new president of baseball operations hasn’t offered much progress, either.

“We are doing the work now,” Cohen wrote on Twitter. “These decisions take time.”

The Mets’ request to speak with Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations, David Stearns, for the same position was denied while Mike Chernoff — originally considered a front-runner for the job — has reportedly opted to remain as general manager of the Cleveland Indians. This after Cohen himself denied that the Mets would formally interview the 39-year-old.

Theo Epstein, who stepped down from his role as president with the Chicago Cubs, is opting to take a year off rather than jump back into work with another club. So far, the only known candidate to interview for the job is former Miami Marlins PBO Michael Hill.

An initial empty search has induced speculation — including from this reporter — that Alderson could be seen as an ultimate fallback option to undertake the momentous task of running day-to-day operations along with his role as team president.

Such speculation was dispelled by a source on Sunday, however, who offered much more insight on the organization’s future under their new owner.

“I’m not worried,” a source told amNewYork. “Players matter more. You get the players, [front-office candidates] will be lining up next year. As well as managers. They’ll get someone.”

Such a mindset suggests that Mets front-office employees — current and prospective — will be performing on a short leash under Cohen. That includes manager Luis Rojas, who is on track to be the team’s skipper for the 2021 season but does not have much else secured after that.

“Everyone is on a short leash under the new regime,” the source continued. “It’s just how it goes. Even Sandy, to be honest.”

“I don’t think these folks know who they’re dealing with.”

Cohen, however, quickly denied amNewYork Metro’s report.

“Another made-up story,” Cohen wrote. “I’m thankful Sandy is here to guide me.”

The source’s suggestion aligns with Cohen’s sentiments during his introductory press conference stating his desire to get the right people in-house to make an immediate impact.

“You would want somebody well-rounded, right?” Cohen asked. “I’m not crazy about people learning on my dime.”

Cohen has practiced what he’s preached at his hedge fund, Point 72, which is why he has become a $14.6 billionaire and is the man tasked to lead the Mets toward consistent contention.

A source told amNewYork Metro that the average employment period at Point 72 is less than six months.

“If you don’t perform, you’re gone,” they added.

Again, Cohen denied such metrics.

“Ironically, we were going over PT72 employment metrics this morning and it’s the best of multi-manager hedge-fund platforms,” Cohen said.