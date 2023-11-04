College football betting promos: 5 must-have offers for Week 10 games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

We have plenty of games to choose from today when it comes to these college football betting promos. The season marches on with another full day of Saturday action. Let’s take a look at how new players can sign up.

New bettors who take advantage of these college football betting promos will have the chance to start locking up guaranteed bonuses, odds boosts, massive first bets, and other unique offers.

College Football Betting Promos: How to Sign Up

Betting Promos New User Offers Promo Codes DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus Bets No Code Required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus No Code Required Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code $1,000 First Bet AMNY81000 Bet365 Bonus Code Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net AMNYXLM BetMGM Bonus Code $1,500 First-Bet Offer AMNY1500

College Football Betting Promos Unleash 5 Best Offers

There is no shortage of options for college football fans this weekend. The best offers from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, bet365, and BetMGM are available for new players. Start off with these promos and choose from any of the great games today. Washington vs. USC is one of the best matchups of the weekend and it’s another opportunity for the Huskies to pad their College Football Playoff resumé. Meanwhile, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will meet for maybe the final time in history. This Bedlam series game will end when the Sooners head to the SEC. Sign up with these college football betting promos and start winning.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Turn $5 Bet Into $200

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

The best DraftKings Sportsbook offer for college football provides a guaranteed winner for fans. Sign up and bet $5 on any college football team to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. Players will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on college football, NFL, NBA, NHL, and anything else listed in the app. Additionally, bettors will have a chance to take advantage of daily no sweat same game parlays.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook Boosts the Odds on Any College Football Game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

+ A PROFIT BOOST EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

The best FanDuel Sportsbook promo for college football will boost the odds for bettors. Sign up, download the app, and bet $5 or more on any team’s moneyline. If your team wins, you win $150 in bonus bets. This is a massive boost that players can apply to any college football team’s moneyline. Bettors will also have the chance to grab three months of NBA League Pass in the app as well. Check out the promos page for other offers on profit boosts as well.

New players on the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app can score a 30-1 moneyline odds boost on college football today. Click this link to sign up today.

Bet365 Sportsbook Delivers 2 Options for College Football Bettors

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook offers options for college football bettors this weekend. New bettors can activate a guaranteed bonus or claim a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Sign up and bet $5 or more on college football. When the selected game ends, bettors will receive $150 in bonus bets win or lose. On the other hand, bettors can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet. If that first cash wager loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Click here to start off with a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on bet365 Sportsbook.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Activate $1,500 First Bet

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code AMNY1500 is the key to unlocking a $1,500 first bet for college football today. This is the largest offer on the market for college football fans this weekend. Start with a cash wager on college football. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets. Any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered by this promo. It’s a great way to get off to a fast start on college football Saturday.

Get started with BetMGM Sportsbook and claim a $1,500 first bet for any college football game today. Click this link to register.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000: Claim $1K College Football Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 is the easiest way to start going big on college football today. This is a four-figure opportunity for bettors to apply to any college football game this weekend. Think of this promo as a backstop for bettors. College football fans can also take advantage of daily odds boosts for the games as well. There are tons of different ways to get in on the action this Saturday.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.