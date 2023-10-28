College football betting promos: Best very best offers for Week 9 games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Several of the nation’s best online sportsbooks have crafted top-tier college football betting promos for new customers. Sign up through the links below to qualify for thousands of dollars in bonus bets that can lead to stone-cold cash this football season.

Check out the latest college football betting promos for Week 9.

College Football Betting Promos for Week 9

College Football Sportsbook NCAAF Promo Code Offer 📱 BetMGM AMNY1500 First-Bet Offer Up To $1,500 Paid in Bonus Bets 📱 Caesars Sportsbook AMNY81000 First Bet on Caesars up to $1,000 📱 FanDuel None required Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets 📱 DraftKings None required Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly 📱 Bet365 AMNYXLM Bet $5, Get $150 bonus bets

The College Football Playoff picture is getting clearer each week. But it only takes one upset to shake up the rankings and reign more chaos on an eventful campaign.

Here are some of the Week 9 matchups providing tremendous betting opportunities for fans in legal playing areas:

No. 6 Oklahoma (-9.5) at Kansas – noon ET

No. 1 Georgia (-14.5) at Florida – 3:30 p.m. ET

BYU at No. 7 Texas (-20.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 8 Oregon (-6.5) at No. 13 Utah – 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville (-6.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 21 Tennessee (-3.5) at Kentucky – 7:00 p.m. ET

No. 3 Ohio State (-14.5) at Wisconsin – 7:30 p.m. ET

Colorado at No. 23 UCLA (-15.5) – 7:30 p.m. ET

Bettors who join the online sportsbooks below will score great welcome offers for Week 9. Bet small amounts on any Week 9 game to earn significant bonuses or risk four digits on the house. Each site also has numerous in-app promos to increase profits for no additional cost.

DraftKings Offers Instant $200, No Sweat SGP

DraftKings Sportsbook has the first entry on the list of today’s college football betting promos. Bet $5 on any game, and within seconds, DraftKings will issue a $200 payout in bonus bets. In addition to the instant $200 bonus, new players qualify for a daily “No Sweat” Same Game Parlay for college football and other sports.

Click here to unlock a no-brainer "Bet $5, Get $200" welcome offer on DraftKings.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Win $150 Bonus if Your CFB Team Wins

FanDuel recently introduced a “Bet $5, Get $150” offer for college football bettors. Sign up and bet $5 on any college football moneyline with your first bet. If your team wins, FanDuel will issue $150 in bonus bets plus every dollar of cash winnings regardless of the original odds. Additionally, users get a daily profit boost on the FanDuel mobile app.

Activate the "Bet $5, Get $150" FanDuel promo here and win $150 in bonus bets after a successful $5 CFB moneyline wager.

Bet365 College Football Betting Promos: Earn Guaranteed $150 or $1,000 Opening Bet

The only sportsbook with multiple welcome offers to choose from is bet365. New players who register today can choose a “Bet $5, Get $150” deal that turns your first $5 wager on college football into $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. Alternatively, those who select the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net earn their entire stake back in bonus bets (max. $1,000) after a loss.

Click here to register for bet365 and choose the "Bet $5, Get $150" or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Kentucky customers can click here for a no-brainer "Bet $1, Get $365" promo.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Get $1,500 for College Football Bet

BetMGM, a.k.a. “The King of Sportsbooks,” improved its longtime First Bet Offer this fall. Instead of capping first bets at $1,000, new players can risk $1,500 on any Week 9 matchup without sweating a loss. BetMGM will refund a qualifying loss with up to $1,500 in bonus bets, split between five 20% increments that allow multiple chances to replenish your bankroll.

Use the BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 here to activate the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo: Place $1,000 First Bet on the House

Caesars closes the list of college football betting promos with a $1,000 first bet. Sign up with the promo code AMNY81000, then place up to $1,000 on any college football game. Caesars will issue a bonus bet worth your qualifying wager after a loss, giving you a second chance at cash winnings. Meanwhile, Kentucky bettors will earn $250 in bonus bets after placing $50+ on CFB, win or lose.

Click here to trigger the $1,000 first bet on Caesars through the code AMNY81000. Kentuckians who utilize the promo code AMNY2GET here score the "Bet $50, Get $250" offer.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.