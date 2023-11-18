College football betting promos: ESPN BET $250 bonus highlights Saturday offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

ESPN BET is bringing the best bonus to the table for Saturday, but it’s just one of six great college football betting promos. Football fans can hit the ground running with the top offers from the best sportsbooks this weekend.

Input promo code AMNY on ESPN BET and bet anything to get a $250 bonus.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

There are a bunch of great matchups to choose from this weekend and these sportsbook promos will raise the stakes on the action. Bettors can lock up guaranteed bonuses, massive odds boosts, safety net bets, and other unique offers for any of the college football games today.

College Football Betting Promos: Start with ESPN BET, Other Offers

Ravens-Bengals Betting Promos New User Offers Promo Codes ESPN BET Bet Anything, Win $250 AMNY DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $5, Win $150 No Promo Code Required FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5, Win $150 if Your Team Wins No Promo Code Required Bet365 Sportsbook Bet $5, Win $150 or $1,000 Safety Net Bet AMNYXLM BetMGM Sportsbook $1,500 First Bet AMNY1500 Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 First Bet AMNY81000

The college football season is heating up as we approach the end of the regular season. Michigan and Ohio State have winnable games against Maryland and Minnesota, respectively. Both undefeated schools are gearing up for a monumental matchup next weekend. Can Maryland or Minnesota play spoiler this week? Not to mention, undefeated Washington is actually a slight underdog on the road against Oregon State tonight. These college football betting promos can raise the stakes on the action with the top offers on the market.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY Delivers $250 Guaranteed Bonus

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Use this link to begin the sign-up process on ESPN BET. New players who use the promo code AMNY will be eligible for an exclusive $250 bonus. The standard sign-up offer is $200, but anyone who activates our promo code will be eligible for an extra $50 on top of that. Bet anything on college football today to lock in this offer. ESPN BET is the new kid on the block and this sportsbook is already among the best of the best.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 on College Football, Win $150

Click this link to automatically enable this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. New players who get started with this offer can bet $5 on any college football game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. There is no need to sweat out a first bet when it comes to this promo. In fact, bettors will receive these bonuses before the selected game kicks off. Instant bonuses are one of the best types of promos for college football fans because it eliminates any uncertainty.

Get the FanDuel Sportsbook App for 30-1 Moneyline Boost

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM OFFER

Use this link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for a 30-1 moneyline boost on any college football game today. New players can apply this boost to any college football team today, even heavy favorites. Ohio State is a perfect example of the type of team you should want to use here. The Buckeyes are listed at -4500 on the moneyline. That means existing users would need to risk $6,750 to net a profit of $150. New players can bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses on Ohio State.

Bet365 Sportsbook Bonus Code AMNYXLM: Score $150 Bonus or $1K Bet

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Clicking here will begin the registration process for new players on bet365 Sportsbook. Create an account and use bonus code AMNYXLM to unlock two types of offers. Bettors can lock in a guaranteed winner by betting $5 on any game. When the selected game finishes, these new players will receive $150 in bonuses. On the other hand, new customers can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

How to Redeem BetMGM Sportsbook’s $1,500 Offer

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

New users on BetMGM Sportsbook can click here and automatically qualify for a $1,500 first bet. Use promo code AMNY1500 to get started with this exceptional offer. Start with a cash wager on any college football game. That initial wager will be backed up by up to $1,500 in bonuses. For example, someone who loses on a $1,250 first bet will receive $1,250 back in bonuses. It’s that simple when it comes to this new promo.

Caesars Sportsbook: Unlock $1,000 Bonus for College Football

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Sign up here with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to unlock a $1,000 college football bet. New players who take advantage of this opportunity can go all in on any game with this new promo. Additionally, check out the daily odds boosts available for players in the Caesars Sportsbook app. There are dozens of odds boosts to choose from this weekend with options on college football, the NFL, NBA, and more.