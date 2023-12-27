Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Four big bowl games are on the docket for today and we’ve put together a list of the six best college football betting promos. Players can lock-in a $250 guaranteed bonus by clicking here, entering ESPN BET promo code AMNY, and wagering $10+ on any matchup.

These college football betting promos come with $4,050 in bonus bets, first-bet offers, and odds boosts. You can get in on the action this week with offers from ESPN BET, DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and bet365.

College Football Betting Promos: Get $4K+ Bowl Game Bonuses From ESPN BET, More

College Football Betting Promos Promo Code Sign-Up Bonus ESPN BET AMNY Bet $10, Get $250 Guaranteed Bonus DraftKings Sportsbook None Needed Bet $5 for a $150 Bonus FanDuel Sportsbook None Needed Win $150 in Bonus Bets If Your Team Wins Caesars Sportsbook AMNY81000 Bet Up to $1,000 Bet365 AMNYXLM $1K First Bet Safety Net or $150 Bonus BetMGM AMNY1500 Wager Up to $1,500

In the first game of the day, Virginia Tech will face #23 Tulane in the Military Bowl. Then, the West Virginia Mountaineers will play host to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Arguably the biggest game of the day is the Holiday Bowl, which will pit #16 Louisville against USC. Finally, Texas A&M will face #22 Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. You can bet on any of these games with the college football betting promos below.

ESPN BET Promo Code Activates $250 College Football Bonus

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

If you want the biggest guaranteed bonus available anywhere, click here, enter ESPN BET promo code AMNY, and wager $10+ on the game of your choice. No matter how the bet settles, you’ll walk away with $250 in bonus bets as long as you use our code. This will earn you both the $200 standard offer, but also a $50 extra bonus.

Bet $5 on DraftKings, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Click here to sign up for a Bet $5, Get $150 bonus offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. This is easily one of the best college football betting promos available this week. All it takes isa $5+ initial deposit and wager on the college football game of your choice to win a $150 guaranteed bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s 30-1 Odds Boost

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM OFFER

If you click here, you’ll unlock a 30-1 odds boost from FanDuel Sportsbook. This new user offer will boost the odds on any team to win to +3000 moneyline odds, allowing you to turn a $5 bet into a $150 bonus. Virginia Tech is the heaviest favorite of the day, with moneyline odds of -450. Under normal circumstances, you’d need to wager $675 to make the same $150 you can make in bonus bets with a $5 wager.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers $1,000 Bet for CFB Games

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

New players who sign up here and use our Caesars promo code AMNY81000 will activate a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. This is available for use on any betting market in the college football game of your choice. If you want to bet $500 on USC to win or #23 Tulane to cover the spread, you’ll either earn a cash profit with a win or a $500 bonus bet back with a loss.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM Unlocks $150 Bonus or $1K First-Bet Safety Net

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

The only sportsbook with two college football betting promos to choose from is bet365. If you click here to apply bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM, you’ll unlock your choice of a $150 guaranteed bonus and a $1,000 first-bet safety net for any betting market. Plus, bet365 has bet boosts available with enhanced odds available for featured same-game parlays.

Grab $1,500 First-Bet Offer From BetMGM

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Click here to unlock the largest first-bet offer in legal online sports betting. BetMGM has a massive $1,500 first-bet offer available to players who register for an account today. If you wager up to $1,500 on any college football game, you’ll get back five equal bonus bets in a loss. A losing $300 wager on West Virginia, for example, would result in a refund of five $60 bonus bets for use on other games.