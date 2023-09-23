College football betting promos: How to claim the best Saturday offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s going to be a busy weekend for bettors and these college football betting promos can act as a head start. There are five can’t-miss offers on the table for sports fans tonight.

New players who take advantage of these college football betting promos will have the chance to start locking in guaranteed bonuses, first bets, and other great offers today.

College Football Betting Promos: Redeem These Sportsbook Offers

The college football betting slate is jam-packed with great matchups today. In fact, there are six top-25 matchups to choose from today. That includes a top-10 battle between Ohio State and Notre Dame as well. It’s important to remember that some of these promos will start bettors off with guaranteed bonuses. By signing up now, new players will have the chance to go all in on the games. Take advantage of these college football betting promos and hit the ground running.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $350

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

+ $150 NO SWEAT BETS CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out a no-brainer bonus for college football bettors today. Anyone who signs up and places a $5 wager on the games will win up to $350 in bonuses. First things first, bettors will receive a $200 instant bonus as soon as the original wager is locked in. After that, new users will get $150 in NFL no-sweat bets. This is one of the easiest ways to bet on football this weekend.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo and bet $5 to get $350 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook Delivers $200 Guaranteed Bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $200

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

New players who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and download the app will have access to a 40-1 guaranteed payout. Simply sign up and start with a $5 wager in the app to win. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not these bonus bets convert. Placing that $5+ bet will be more than enough when it comes to this offer. There are tons of other ways to win on college football in the FanDuel app as well.

Click this link to activate this FanDuel Sportsbook promo. Bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Turn $1 Into $365 Bonus

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out a guaranteed winner for new bettors this weekend. Any new player who bets $1 or more on college football will automatically lock in a $365 bonus. There is no need to worry about the outcome of the selected game. No matter what happens, bettors will win $365 in bonuses as soon as the selected game finishes. This offer is currently available in New Jersey, Virginia, Iowa, Colorado, and Ohio.

Click here to claim this bet365 Sportsbook promo and bet $1 to win $365 in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Unlocks $1,000 First Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

College Football fans can get a $1,000 first bet on Caesars Sportsbook this weekend. Sign up and place a bet of up to $1,000 on college football. Bettors who pick a winner will take home straight cash. However, anyone who misses on that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets. Think of this offer as a second chance to win. Opportunities like this don’t come around very often.

Caesars also has some of the best promos for Kentucky sportsbook apps, which are set to launch this Thursday.

Start with a $1,000 first bet by clicking here and applying Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000.

Score $1,500 First Bet on BetMGM Sportsbook

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook is home to one of the most lucrative promos on the market. New users who sign up with this BetMGM Sportsbook offer will have the chance to bet up to $1,500 on any college football game this weekend. Again, anyone who loses on that first bet will receive a full refund in bonuses. Any amount up to $1,500 will be covered by this BetMGM promo. Think of this offer as a safety net.

New players on BetMGM Sportsbook can claim a $1,500 first bet. Click here to sign up now.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.