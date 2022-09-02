Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
College Football

College Football Playoff to have monumental expansion to 12 teams starting 2026

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
College football playoff expansion
FILE – Alabama’s James Burnip warms up before the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia on Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff are scheduled to meet Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, to discuss expanding the four-team format, re-opening the possibility that a new model for crowning a champion could be implemented as soon as the 2024 season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Since 2014 the college football playoff has been a staple of the football season. With just four teams though, it appeared that the major blue blood programs had a monopoly on the four playoff spots. 

That appears to be changing. 

According to reports, the college football playoff will be expanding to 12 teams by 2026. 

The CFP Board of Managers came to the decision Friday afternoon after multiple years of potential expansion had been thwarted. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock announced in February that expanding for the 2024 and ’25 seasons was off the table and attention would be turned to what the playoff would look like for 2026 and beyond. 

Top Sports Betting Offers In South Carolina

FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook

Bet $5, Get $200 in free bets regardless if your bet wins or loses

21+, terms apply, 1-800-GAMBLER

Claim this offer
Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook

$1,250 Risk-Free Bet

21+, terms apply, 1-800-GAMBLER

Claim this offer
BetMGM

BetMGM Sportsbook

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet

21+, terms apply, 1-800-GAMBLER

Claim this offer
DraftKings

DraftKings Sportsbook

Deposit $25 and Get $100 in Free Bets Instantly

21+, terms apply, 1-800-GAMBLER

Claim this offer

The top four seeds would be conference champions and receive byes into the second round. First-round games would be played on campus and the rest at bowl sites.

Some additional questions will need to be hurdled along college football for the next few years such as dates of games, host sites, available television windows, and impact on the regular-season schedule. The presidents of the committee will continue to meet to determine the answers to those questions. 

The committee also needs to determine how all the new additional revenue will be shared among the college football participants. 

The latest news comes after the SEC and Big Ten conferences received major university transfers. Oklahoma and Texas are expected to move to the SEC, while UCLA and USC are heading to the Big Ten. An increase in playoff teams also allows for other mid-major programs to have their chance at competing with other power five programs. 

For more college football news, turn to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick has over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Islanders, NY Jets, NY Mets and Philadelphia Eagles. A 2x Associated Press Award Winning Reporter, Nick’s previous stops were at ESPN, CBS Sports and 88.7 WRHU.

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC