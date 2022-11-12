College Football Week 11 Preview: Alabama and Ole Miss meet in must-win battle

The college football playoff debate is in full swing, and while Alabama may not be in the true conversation as a two-loss school, there’s still plenty to look forward to in a top-15 clash with Ole Miss.

The sideshow of Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin competing against each other is one thing, but a loss from either program would eliminate them from college football playoff contention.

A lot is riding on Saturday’s showdown in Mississippi.

We have everything you need to know here.

#9 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. #11 Ole Miss Rebels

Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium

When: 3:30 pm – ET

How to Watch: CBS

Spread: Alabama -12

Over/Under: 65

The Matchup

Alabama’s hopes for an SEC title and a college football playoff berth seem all but diminished after their recent loss to LSU. With Ole Miss’ only loss of the season coming against that same LSU squad, there’s an argument to be made that this is one of the least worrisome top 15 contests in college football.

There’s still a lot to go over though. As we have seen in every game this year in the SEC and in college football, anyone can be beaten. LSU’s latest run means they need to lose their last two SEC contests for Alabama to have a shot, and just one for Ole Miss to.

The Rebels have a very strong rushing attack while the Tide have arguably the top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. What does it mean for both teams?

Ole Miss’ defense is one of the leakiest in college football, and Alabama’s dominance in the trenches has appeared to have disappeared in recent years. Meaning this one will come down, as it always does, to whichever team can win in the trenches.

Top Prop Bets

Props Courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook. For more, click here.

Ole Miss’ total points – 26.5

You can certainly hit the over there. Ole Miss’ offense is one of the most creative in college football and Alabama’s defense is coming off an insane contest in which they couldn’t stop a running quarterback on their own.

It’s pretty simple: I trust Lane Kiffin to have a game plan that would neutralize Alabama’s defense and let his offense run wild.

1st to Score –Ole Miss +130

I think Alabama can, and probably should bounce back in a big way on Saturday. That doesn’t mean they have to score first though. The Rebels’ offense is full of playmakers that can make any defense struggle. I also think the lack of an offensive line and true receiving threats makes it far more likely that Bama struggles early on in the first quarter as they have done in recent weeks.

This is a rather large gamble, but one that can pay off.

