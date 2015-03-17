UFC 189 world tour stops in NYC on March 26

The biggest talker in the game will fight one of the best fighters in the world this summer, but first, …

To hype their featherweight title fight at UFC 189 on July 11 in Las Vegas, Aldo and McGregor embark on an eight-city, three-continent world tour beginning March 20.

The New York City event is scheduled for March 26 at 5 p.m. at the Beacon Theater. It is free and open to the public.

Also in attendance will be Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald. Lawler defends his welterweight title against MacDonald at UFC 189.